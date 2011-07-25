Gas Prices in Santa Barbara Rise for Second Straight Week

Auto Club says it's the second most expensive summer ever, behind 2008

Santa Barbara motorists saw gas prices increase for the second straight week, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas was $3.935 Monday, increasing 2.4 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy.com. The price jumped 4.1 cents during the past two weeks.

“Oil prices continue to hover near $100 a barrel, and that is impacting gas prices locally,” Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring said. “Even though prices are now about 50 cents lower than their peak 2011 levels reached in May, this is still the second most expensive summer we’ve ever experienced for gasoline prices behind 2008.”

A barrel of crude oil is going for $98.78, but briefly topped $100 a barrel Thursday.

“World events have most to do with what gas prices are in America; unfortunately, it usually doesn’t have to do with supply and demand,” Auto Club spokeswoman Marie Montgomery said. “If investors see oil and gas as a safe haven, prices will go up.”

Prices locally and statewide had fallen from May through June, but that was not nearly enough to counteract the eight-month price increase from September 2010 through April of this year. This time last year, a gallon of gas in Santa Barbara was 81.6 cents lower than it is today.

“Prices aren’t moving really quickly in any direction,” Montgomery said. “They are at more of a plateau which is typical for summer.”

South Coast residents can find the least expensive gas at the 76 station at 4401 Via Real St. at $3.73 and the Thrifty at 231 N. Milpas St. at $3.75. The next least expensive stations are the Thrifty at 4069 State St., the Conserv Fuel at 150 S. La Cumbre Road, the ARCO at 3618 State St., the ARCO at 1116 Casitas Pass Road, the USA Gasoline at 636 W. Carrillo St. and the Valero at 5661 Calle Real at $3.77 a gallon. The Shell at 3060 State St. has the lowest price on diesel fuel, at $4.14 a gallon.

The most expensive station was the Mobil at 49 Glen Annie Road and the Chevron at 6895 Hollister Ave., with gas priced at $4.29 a gallon for unleaded.

— Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.