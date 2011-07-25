General Plan Changes to Go Before Santa Barbara Council

The Santa Barbara City Council will take a look Tuesday at several changes to its General Plan update, among which are amendments to open space and recreation, environmental resources, economy and fiscal health, and public services and safety elements.

On Sept. 8, the council will consider the remaining — and most controversial — elements, including land use, housing and circulation.

An ad hoc subcommittee has been working on the amendments since last fall, and has met 15 times to come up with the changes. Much of the conversation has revolved around residential densities and design policies, according to city staff reports.

With this in mind, the subcommittee accepted an offer from the American Institute of Architects to showcase a design charrette to the public, which illustrated what the new densities would look like. Those models were shown to the public on July 16 and last Saturday, and the results of that showcase will be presented to the City Council on Aug. 2.

Also among the listed changes in the staff report were concerns raised by Councilman Frank Hotchkiss, who questioned the plan’s goals related to greenhouse gases, reduction in fossil fuel use and climate change adaptation. Discussion on highway setbacks and a requirement that nonresidential developments install facilities for electric fleets are also included.

Moving forward, staff would prepare the final documents of the General Plan updates about eight weeks after final direction from the City Council. Two weeks of that will allow for the public to view the documents and maps before the council issues its final approval.

Tuesday’s meeting with begin at 2 p.m. at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

