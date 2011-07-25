Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:36 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Triathlon Nears $500,000 in Combined Donations

The beneficiary of this year's event, Aug. 26-28, is Partners in Education

By Joe Coito for the Santa Barbara Triathlon | July 25, 2011 | 6:54 p.m.

This year the Santa Barbara Triathlon will celebrate its 30th year in operation — making it one of the oldest triathlons in the continental United States.

More than 2,000 athletes and as many spectators and volunteers are expected to show up over the course of the three-day event, Aug. 26-28.

The event kicks off with a sports expo on Friday, followed by a long course on Saturday and two shorter sprint course options on Sunday (one for women-only and another that includes a division for parent and child teams).

“The triathlon combines fitness and fun, but there’s also an important philanthropy component,” owner Joe Coito said.

To that end, after operating the event for several years, Coito added a fundraising element. Since that time, the triathlon has raised nearly $500,000 for local charities.

Coito grants each year’s Presenting Sponsor the privilege of selecting where to distribute funds collected by participants. This year’s beneficiary, chosen by returning Presenting Sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust, is Partners in Education. With the event still weeks away, Coito hopes monies raised for PIE will push total donations over the $500,000 mark.

“I’ve always been elated by the community enthusiasm and support for this event, but the fundraising part is truly overwhelming,” Coito said. “We had one team raise $27,000 alone. It truly is an honor to present that check every year.”

The triathlon is still welcoming volunteers to be part of this year’s event. Volunteers receive front-row seats, a triathlon goody bag and a chance to win a kayak trip for two to the Channel Islands. Click here for more information.

— Joe Coito is the owner/director of the Santa Barbara Triathlon.

 

