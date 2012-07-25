Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 8:41 am | Mostly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

A Perfect Pairing: Memphis Meets Margerum

Local winemaker Doug Margerum will host top chefs from Memphis for events Aug. 9-11

By Jennifer Guess for Wine Cask | July 25, 2012

In an extraordinary union of culinary talent and winemaking passion, a group of Memphis’ top chefs will visit Aug. 9-11 to pair the smoke and spice of Memphis cuisine with the portfolio of wines made by local winemaker Doug Margerum.

Over the course of the weekend event, three Memphis chefs — Felicia Suzanne Willett of Felicia Suzanne’s, and Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman of Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen (2012 James Beard Semi Finalists) — will prepare sumptuous meals accompanied by wines from Margerum Wine Company, Happy Canyon Vineyards and Cent’ Anni.

In 2010, when Saveur Magazine writer Blaine Pate named Margerum’s M5 in the magazine’s Top 100 list, readers from Pate’s hometown of Memphis were thirsty to try it. As a result, Josh Hammond of Buster’s Liquors came to Santa Barbara County to experience the Santa Barbara lifestyle for himself.

Hammond not only fell in love with the wines and the area, but he chose to get down on one knee at Piocho Ranch and ask for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage. He then carried his passion for Santa Barbara County wines back to Memphis and introduced them to many of the region’s most talented chefs. The chefs, as it turns out, were deeply inspired by the flavors.

“Santa Barbara County wines pair extraordinarily well with Memphis cuisine,” said Margerum, owner and winemaker of Margerum Wine Co. “We have the fruit flavors, they bring the spice. In addition, the acidity and the lower alcohol of our wines make them particularly delicious with flavorful food.”

In 2011, the Memphis Meets Margerum event was a big success.

Guests will experience the unique fusion of flavors at a variety of culinary events.

» On Thursday, Aug. 9, the Memphis chefs will partner with the Wine Cask Restaurant Chefs Brandon Hughes and Rosie Gerard to create a food and wine paired menu. Open to the public.

» On Friday, Aug. 10, will be a trade-event-only polo match and an Argentine barbecue accompanied by Happy Canyon Wines at Piocho Ranch, followed by an open house at all the wineries in the Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara AVA.

» At Margerum Wine Co. on Saturday, Aug. 11, guests will have an opportunity to compare the regional differences and flavors of a Memphis-style barbecue and Santa Maria-style barbecue — all paired with hand-crafted Margerum wines. Open to the public.

Tickets are available online by clicking here, by phone at 805.686.8500, or in person at the Margerum Wine Co. tasting room at 813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Wine Cask.

 
