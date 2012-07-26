First of Public Workshops on Beach Parking Fees Set for Thursday

Santa Barbara County Park Commission seeks input on whether to charge for parking at seven county beaches

The public is invited to weigh in Thursday morning as the Santa Barbara County Park Commission holds the first in a series of workshops to consider whether parking should continue to be free at county beaches.

The commission will discuss the potential for parking fees at seven county beaches, including Rincon Beach, Loon Point, Lookout Park, Arroyo Burro Beach, Goleta Beach, Ocean Beach and Guadalupe Dunes Park.

The county Board of Supervisors asked for more input from the commission and the public last year, and postponed making a decision to approve the fees.

County staff estimate that the fees could generate $3.1 million to $8.3 million annually, but many opposed the fees at a May hearing last year.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 105 E. Anapamu St., fourth floor, in Santa Barbara. The public in North County is also invited to speak remotely at the Santa Maria Board of Supervisors Conference Room.

Other workshops are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 in the Santa Barbara Planning Commission Hearing Room, 123 E. Anapamu St., and at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 23 in Santa Maria Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy.

The public is also invited to view the questionnaire regarding beach parking fees by clicking here. All questionnaire responses should be submitted by Aug. 16. For more information, call 805.568.2467.

— Herman Parker for the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department.