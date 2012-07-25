Courthouse Legacy Foundation Hosting ‘Castanets and Cocktails’

The public is invited to join the Courthouse Legacy Foundation at the courthouse during Old Spanish Days, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, for its second annual “Castanets and Cocktails at the Courthouse.”

Friends will gather in the Santa Barbara Courthouse Mural Room Loggia for tapas, sangrias, margaritas and carnitas catered by Brian Scofield.

The elegant second-story Loggia is a perfect place to view the excitement of Las Noches de Ronda in the Sunken Garden below, an enticing variety of song, folklorica and fiery flamenco dancing,

Later, you will be invited to view the beautiful Santa Barbara evening by moonlight from the historic Clock Tower. Spanish attire is encouraged.

The event price is open to the public at a cost $100 per person, of which $50 is tax deductible. Proceeds will help CLF fulfill its mission in restoration of the courthouse. For additional information or to RSVP, call the CLF office or call event chair Alice Van de Water at 805.969.4438.

All guests must be confirmed on the RSVP list for entry into the event. Checks can be made payable in advance and mailed to Courthouse Legacy Foundation, P.O. Box 91459, Santa Barbara, CA 93150-1459.

With the help of many generous community donors, CLF recently undertook the funding and restoration of the Spirit of the Ocean Fountain, which was replaced in 2011. This year, the Tower clockworks were returned to accurate time and turned so it could be viewed by the public in the new Clock Gallery.

More than $1 million was raised for these projects by members of the community who appreciate the majesty of the Santa Barbara Courthouse and contributed their expertise and financial assistance to preserve and protect it from deterioration.

The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established to conserve and restore the artistic features of the Courthouse. Santa Barbara County maintains the gardens surrounding the building and its premises, but does not have the expertise or the financial resources to carry out the functions undertaken by CLF. Therefore, a public-private “partnership” exits between CLF and the county to preserve the legacy of the courthouse for future generations to use and enjoy.

— Alice Van de Water is event chair for the Courthouse Legacy Foundation.