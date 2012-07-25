Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 8:33 am | Mostly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

‘Death Warrant’ Stabbing Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

Courtney Anthony Robinson appears in Los Angeles County Superior Court to face three counts of attempted murder

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | July 25, 2012 | 10:13 p.m.

Courtney Anthony Robinson
Courtney Anthony Robinson

The man charged with attempted murder in connection with a series of Southern California stabbings pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Courtney Anthony Robinson, 37, was arraigned on three counts of attempted murder with personal use of a knife and great bodily injury allegations, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

His preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for Aug. 6.

Robinson is accused of stabbing a homeless man in Los Angeles on July 3, a homeless man in Santa Monica on July 17 and a homeless woman in Hollywood on July 19, authorities said.

The attacker left signed “death warrant” notes at the scenes and left the knives in the victims, who were all stabbed in the back while sleeping but survived the attacks.

Sgt. Riley Harwood has said that the Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating two knife attacks on homeless men — who had non-life-threatening injuries — around the same time period that could be linked to Robinson as well.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

