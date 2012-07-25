Investigation Into Marijuana Cultivation Leads to Arrest

Santa Barbara police believe the man was growing pot to sell to L.A. dispensaries

A Santa Barbara man was arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges after a month-long investigation into marijuana cultivation led to a search of his home.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara Police Department served a search warrant about 9 a.m. at 315 Stanley Drive, and 31-year old Walter Seth Stanley was detained in a traffic stop nearby.

Detectives had obtained information that led them to believe Stanley was cultivating marijuana for storefront dispensaries in the Los Angeles area, according to Harwood.

He said that among evidence seized in the search of the home were about 80 pot plants, about five pounds of processed marijuana, about $2,000 in cash and one box of 25 shotgun shells.

Harwood said that when fully mature, the plants would have yielded about $120,000 worth of marijuana. The processed marijuana was worth about $1,500.

He said the estimates are what dispensary operators would have paid, and that the street values are much higher.

Stanley was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on felony charges of possession for sale of marijuana and cultivation of marijuana. He was also booked for being a felon in possession of ammunition, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $30,000.

