Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties Seeking Volunteer Community Representatives

Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties has a shortage of Santa Barbara County volunteers.

A training will be held Aug. 3 for volunteer community representatives at various Santa Barbara County locations.

Community representatives help share the foundation’s mission with different constituencies. Volunteers in this position staff information tables at community events, accept checks on behalf of Make-A-Wish, talk to people one on one about the Make-A-Wish Foundation, speak briefly to larger groups when accepting checks and provide support with media relations and public relations activities for the chapter.

Community representatives with the interest and ability may also make five- to 15-minute public presentations for the chapter.

Click here to enroll in this class. Training locations and times will be scheduled based on the needs of those who apply. Those interested should respond by this Sunday, July 29.

All volunteers must also complete a volunteer application, available by clicking here.

— Shanna Wasson Taylor is the CEO of Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.