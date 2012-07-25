Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 8:39 am | Mostly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Publisher Halts Production of Daily Sound, Montecito Messenger Newspapers

Company's websites are offline, and publisher Jeramy Gordon puts up ads to give away office furniture and supplies

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | July 25, 2012 | 3:47 p.m.

The future of the Daily Sound, a 6-year-old free newspaper based in downtown Santa Barbara, looks more than precarious after the paper’s website was shut down without warning several days ago and the publication has ceased printing.

The five-day-a-week paper was launched by founder and publisher Jeramy Gordon in 2006.

Gordon has not responded to Noozhawk’s request for comment about the paper’s future. There has been no formal announcement but the paper’s url has displayed a “Internal Server Error” since last weekend. A sister publication, the Montecito Messenger, is also offline.

Earlier this month, Gordon told other local media outlets that the paper had been able to sell advertising, but that cash flow remained a problem. He stated that he had ceased publishing both publications.

On Tuesday, Gordon posted a Craigslist ad stating that he was giving away office furniture and supplies from his office at 411 E. Canon Perdido.

“The death of any small business is regrettable, especially in this economy,” Noozhawk founder and publisher Bill Macfadyen said. “Having closed a company myself, I know how painful it can be.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

