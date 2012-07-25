Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 8:36 am | Mostly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Suspect Wanted in Burglary, Rape

Police recover 18 firearms, including two that were loaded, and 47 boxes of ammunition from the Fresno County man's vehicle

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | July 25, 2012 | 9:02 p.m.

A Fresno County man arrested during a traffic stop by Santa Barbara police last Thursday is a suspect in a residential burglary, rape, intimidating a witness and terrorist threats in other counties.

Eric Allen Ross

Eric Allen Ross, 33, of Caruthers, was pulled over by Officer Aaron Tudor for having a rear license plate light that wasn’t on, according to police.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said Ross had a suspended license, and a records check revealed that he had a $150,000 felony arrest warrant out from Kings County for rape, intimidating a witness and terrorist threats.

Tudor arrested Ross and the passenger, 46-year-old transient Kristin Paige Boisa-Taylor, on a local $2,500 misdemeanor arrest warrant for illegal lodging.

Tudor then searched Ross’ vehicle and found 18 firearms — including rifles, shotguns and handguns — two of which were loaded, and 47 boxes of 15 types of ammunition.

Though Ross said he planned to sell the guns since they were his father’s, who had recently passed away, police discovered the guns had been stolen in a Caruthers residential burglary. Fresno County authorities were already investigating Ross’ role in the burglary at the time of the Santa Barbara traffic stop, and called him a wanted parolee who was armed and dangerous.

Harwood said police are unsure whether the ammunition was stolen from the same residence, or stolen at all.

Ross was arrested on the Kings County warrant and for driving on a suspended license, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

