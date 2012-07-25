Blown Transformer Knocks Out Power Near Eucalyptus Lane

Edison attributes the cause to trees that fell onto equipment, cutting electricity to more than 150 customers

Southern California Edison and the Montecito Fire Protection District responded Wednesday evening to a transformer explosion that knocked out power in the area of Eucalyptus Lane.

Edison spokeswoman Patricia Bartoli-Wible told Noozhawk that the outage occurred at 5:18 p.m., cutting electricity to 153 customers. Power to all but a few customers was restored by 8:30 p.m.

Edison’s website attributed the cause to trees that fell onto equipment.

Bartoli-Wible said affected streets included Humphrey and Jameson roads, as well as Eucalyptus Lane.

Call 800.611.1911 for Edison’s outage hotline. Click here for the company’s outage website.

