Sheriff’s Department Investigating Death on Beach as Possible Suicide

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday that it is investigating a body found Tuesday afternoon on More Mesa Beach in Santa Barbara as a possible suicide.

A caller to 9-1-1 about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday requested a welfare check for a woman on the rocks at the bottom a cliff.

Responding deputies declared the woman dead, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

“At this point we are investigating the case as a possible suicide,” Sgt. Mark Williams said. “The family is very distraught this morning, as you can imagine, and have asked that we do not release any further info to the public. To be sensitive to the family, we will honor their request and not put out additional information.”

