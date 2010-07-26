Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:13 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 

Craig Greene: Housing Market Index Falls 2 Points

But applications for new building permits rises 2 percent

By Craig Greene | July 26, 2010 | 1:58 p.m.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index fell two points in July to 14.

Economists had anticipated a reading of 16. It was the lowest reading since April 2009. An index reading below 50 indicates negative sentiment about the housing market.

The combined construction of new single-family homes and apartments in June fell 5 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 549,000 units. Applications for new building permits, seen as an indicator of future activity, rose 2.1 percent to an annual rate of 586,000 units.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted composite index of mortgage applications for the week ending July 16 increased 7.6 percent. Refinancing applications rose 8.6 percent. Purchase volume rose 3.4 percent.

Existing home sales fell 5.1 percent in June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.37 million units from 5.66 million units in May.

The inventory of unsold homes on the market increased 2.5 percent to 3.99 million, an 8.9-month supply at the current sales pace, up from an 8.3-month supply in May.

Craig Greene is a senior loan officer at Prospect Mortgage, 3916 State St., Suite 100, Santa Barbara 93105. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.898.4211.

