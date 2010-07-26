CSU Channel Islands Named ‘Great College to Work For’

The university is recognized in the category of Collaborative Governance

California State University Channel Islands has been named one of the best universities in the nation to work for, according to a survey by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

The results, released Monday in The Chronicle’s third annual report on The Academic Workplace, are based on a survey of more than 42,000 employees at 277 colleges and universities. In all, only 97 of the 277 institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies. Results are reported for small, medium and large institutions, with CI included among medium campuses that have 3,000 to 9,999 students.

CI was recognized in the category of Collaborative Governance.

“This award further demonstrates the uniqueness of our campus, but our real goal is not recognition — it is evidence of how our Channel Islands community values the needs and contributions of every individual,” university President Richard Rush said. “As we focus on our mission to serve students, everyone at CI helps to make this a great place to work.”

The Chronicle is the nation’s most important source of news about colleges and universities.

“With the Great Colleges program, The Chronicle can provide even more of the vital information our readers rely on — unbiased reporting on which colleges are being innovative in their workplace practices,” said Jeffrey Selingo, The Chronicle’s editor.

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional audit that captured demographics and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.

To administer the survey and analyze the results, The Chronicle worked with ModernThink LLC, a strategic human capital consulting firm that has conducted numerous “Best Places to Work” programs, surveying hundreds of thousands of employees nationwide.

Great Colleges to Work For is one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country. Click here for more information and to view all the results of the survey.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communications and marketing for California State University Channel Islands.