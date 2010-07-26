Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:10 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Horny Toad Hires Bobbie Parisi as Marketing Director

The company continues to build its senior leadership team

By Carolyn Conners | July 26, 2010 | 3:56 p.m.

Horny Toad has announced the appointment of Bobbie Parisi as director of marketing.

Known for building and reinvigorating brands through a strategic and creative marketing approach, Parisi brings a wealth of brand management and marketing experience to Horny Toad and Nau. Her appointment and the recent addition of Brian Thompson as director of global sales reflect the company’s commitment to building its leadership team and the future growth of its brands.

“Bobbie’s expertise, creative thinking and leadership skills are exactly what we need to build a world-class marketing function,” CEO Gordon Seabury said. “She brings a fresh approach, strategic process and a deep understanding of our brand positioning within the industry. Bobbie will be focused on launching new initiatives for Horny Toad and solidifying our position as a leader within the outdoor and active lifestyle apparel categories.”

Most recently, Parisi spent four years at KEEN as the driving force behind developing the brand’s positioning of HybridLife and the award-winning STAND campaign. Named one of Advertising Age’s “50 Most Innovative Marketers” in 2007, Parisi began her career with a solid foundation in consumer research and moved into brand management in the spirits industry managing global brands. She transitioned into footwear and apparel 10 years ago, working at Nike, Doc Martens and then KEEN.

“I’m thrilled to join the Horny Toad team. They have an outstanding reputation in the industry for their quality products, retail expertise and commitment to doing the right thing,” Parisi said. “I look forward to further elevating the brand’s visibility and creating a closer connection with consumers.”

In her new role, Parisi will be responsible for solidifying and evolving Horny Toad’s positioning to reflect the “Be Comfortable, Find Fun and Do Good ” tenets of the brand’s foundation, connecting those principles with a sophisticated consumer marketing initiative. Parisi and Thompson will work in tandem to strengthen the brand’s relationships and marketing partnerships with the brand’s loyal specialty retailer partners, and leveraging the success of the Lizard Lounge in Portland, Ore.

Parisi has served as a director on several corporate and nonprofit boards and has been a keynote speaker. An outdoor enthusiast, Parisi enjoys skiing, hiking and photography.

— Carolyn Conners is a publicist.

 
