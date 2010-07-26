SB Travel Bureau Organizing Trip to Barcelona, Madrid

The Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau and Collette Vacations to bring you Barcelona & Madrid.
An informational meeting about the trip will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 at the Chamber of Commerce, 924 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.
Highlights of the trip, departing on Nov. 11, include Barcelona, Las Ramblas, La Sagrada Familia, Parc Guell, Madrid, the Prado Museum, Paseo Castellano, Gran Via, the Plaza de Espana.
To RSVP for the meeting or for more information, contact Jennifer Coltrin at the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau at 805.869.1110 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Jennifer Coltrin is manager of leisure business development for the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau.