Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:05 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Woman Dies After Falling Off Hood of Car on Sycamore Canyon Road

Police say the woman and the driver had been consuming alcohol and drugs

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 26, 2010 | 7:45 p.m.

A 41-year-old female died from her injuries Saturday afternoon after falling off the hood of a car on Sycamore Canyon Road.

The woman’s identity hasn’t been released pending notification of next if kin, according to a new release sent Monday from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Paramedics, police and city firefighters responded to the scene about 4:15 p.m. Saturday to find the woman lying on her back in the roadway. She had suffered serious head trauma, and paramedics determined she had died from her injuries.

The woman had been riding on the hood of a 1994 Mercury sedan, according to 59-year-old Dennis Wayne Gibbons, who was driving the vehicle. 

Investigators determined that Gibbons and the victim had consumed various amounts of alcohol and drugs, including crack cocaine, during the previous 24 hours. The pair had driven to the area and parked, but when leaving, the victim stayed on the hood of Gibbons’ vehicle, according to a witness.

The victim struck her head on the roadway after falling while the car was traveling westward on Sycamore Canyon Road. The witness said the victim sat on the roadway with Gibbons until she fell backward and stopped breathing.

Investigators found small amounts of cocaine and marijuana, as well as a prescription controlled substance, inside Gibbon’s vehicle

He was arrested and booked on $100,000 bail for felony DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony possession of a controlled substance and various misdemeanor violations.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 