Woman Dies After Falling Off Hood of Car on Sycamore Canyon Road

Police say the woman and the driver had been consuming alcohol and drugs

A 41-year-old female died from her injuries Saturday afternoon after falling off the hood of a car on Sycamore Canyon Road.

The woman’s identity hasn’t been released pending notification of next if kin, according to a new release sent Monday from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Paramedics, police and city firefighters responded to the scene about 4:15 p.m. Saturday to find the woman lying on her back in the roadway. She had suffered serious head trauma, and paramedics determined she had died from her injuries.

The woman had been riding on the hood of a 1994 Mercury sedan, according to 59-year-old Dennis Wayne Gibbons, who was driving the vehicle.

Investigators determined that Gibbons and the victim had consumed various amounts of alcohol and drugs, including crack cocaine, during the previous 24 hours. The pair had driven to the area and parked, but when leaving, the victim stayed on the hood of Gibbons’ vehicle, according to a witness.

The victim struck her head on the roadway after falling while the car was traveling westward on Sycamore Canyon Road. The witness said the victim sat on the roadway with Gibbons until she fell backward and stopped breathing.

Investigators found small amounts of cocaine and marijuana, as well as a prescription controlled substance, inside Gibbon’s vehicle

He was arrested and booked on $100,000 bail for felony DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony possession of a controlled substance and various misdemeanor violations.

