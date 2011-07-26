Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:25 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

9-Year-Old On a ‘Roll’ with Fundraiser for Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara

Jacob Dominguez will perform his best somersault-like move — over and over

By Lia Suzuki for Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara | July 26, 2011 | 3:51 p.m.

From 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, 9-year-old Jacob Dominguez will lead a fundraiser at Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara at 121A E. Mason St.

Jacob Dominguez
Jacob Dominguez

Dominguez and possibly other members of the organization will be thrown over and over into a somersault-like move.

When Dominguez saw that his martial arts instructor was raising funds online to support his nonprofit dojo (“school”), he wanted to help. With his father at his side, he asked Lia Suzuki Sensei, head instructor, for permission to do a fundraiser where he would ask friends and family members to sponsor him per roll. Permission was granted and Dominguez will be thrown over and over, limited only by his stamina.

“I’m doing this fundraiser so we can have more kids have a chance to join the class and be able to help the dojo,” Dominguez said.

AKSB admits students of all ages and socioeconomic levels. Thanks to donations from the public, sponsorships and sliding scale pricing is offered to those in need.

Suzuki said her nonprofit organization is providing South Coast residents with a path toward peace. It encourages the practice of the Japanese nonviolent martial art of aikido, promoting it as a vehicle for self-improvement and spiritual growth, and as a harmonious way to resolve everyday stress and conflict.

“This is the first time a member of our youth program has decided independently to raise funds for the dojo,” Suzuki said. “Usually, we have an organized fundraising event and tell the kids ahead of time. But being a new member in the dojo, Jacob didn’t even know about this.”

Per Dominguez’s request, there will be no prizes for the participants this time. When Suzuki asked Dominguez if he wanted prizes to be given out as in past fundraisers, he said, “That seems like it would be selfish.”

“Jacob can honor those around him by doing more for others than for himself,” his father said. “It is exciting for my wife, Suzie, and me to see him growing and becoming more involved in what life surrounds him with. It is my hope that others will follow his lead and choose to leave everything found, better than it was when they found it.”

Dominguez has been announcing his fundraiser at the end of each class, inviting the other kids to participate. It is not yet known if or how many of the other kids will be participating in the fundraiser.

The organization will also hold a Belt Ceremony and Dojo Social on Saturday to give public recognition to children who recently tested for their belt rank.

The public is encouraged to attend both events to lend moral support and encouragement to Dominguez and other participants. Click here to learn more or to contribute.

— Lia Suzuki is the head instructor for Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara.

