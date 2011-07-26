Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:19 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Karen Vuong, Saule Tlenchiyeva Win Music Academy’s Marilyn Horne Song Competition

The winners will perform a recital in Santa Monica as part of Broad Stage’s Opera Series

By Tim Dougherty for the Music Academy of the West | July 26, 2011 | 7:48 p.m.

Soprano Karen Vuong and pianist Saule Tlenchiyeva have been named the winners of this year’s Marilyn Horne Song Competition, which took place Saturday at the Music Academy of the West. Baritone José Rubio was named runner-up.

The Music Academy will co-present the winners in a song recital at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica on March 4. In the event Vuong is unable to perform, Rubio will appear in her place.

The recital featuring Vuong and Tlenchiyeva will be presented as part of Broad Stage’s 2011-12 Opera Series, which will include performances by baritone Simon Keenlyside (Oct. 29), soprano Karita Mattila (Dec. 3) and tenor Piotr Beczala (April 28).

“This exciting partnership with the Broad Stage will enable us to showcase exceptional young artists during the nonsummer months, and to introduce our program to a new audience in Los Angeles,” Music Academy President Scott Reed said.

Receiving honorable mentions at this year’s Marilyn Horne Song Competition were vocalists Christopher Filipowicz (bass), Jeffrey Goble (baritone), Alison King (soprano), Jamez McCorkle (baritone) and Marco Stefani (tenor), and pianist Tyler Wottrich.

One of the most popular events of the summer season at the Music Academy, the Marilyn Horne Song Competition is a showcase for academy singers and vocal pianists. Top awards, presented in honor of longtime Music Academy vocal accompaniment faculty member Gwendolyn Koldofsky, are given to the academy singer and vocal pianist who demonstrate excellence in the performance of song repertoire as well as a unique gift for audience communication.

Joining world-renowned concert and opera singer Marilyn Horne as jurors this year were Jeremy Geffen (director of artistic planning at Carnegie Hall); Barbara Hocher (former executive director of the Marilyn Horne Foundation and currently a consultant for the Marilyn Horne Legacy at Carnegie Hall); Music Academy faculty member John Churchwell (who in August will become head of music for San Francisco Opera); and Alec Treuhaft (senior vice president of IMG Artists).

Remaining highlights of the Music Academy of the West’s 64th Summer Festival include appearances by conductors Nicholas McGegan and Leonard Slatkin. The academy is presenting 200 events over the course of this year’s Summer School and Festival, concluding Aug. 13. Additional highlights include appearances by New York Philharmonic Concertmaster Glenn Dicterow.

For tickets and information, click here or call 805.969.8787.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.

