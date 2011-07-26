Meghan Gesswein: Raising Boys Is Everything It’s Cracked Up to Be

I knew as soon as I found out I was going to have boys that I was destined for a life of boy humor. I have recently found myself immersed in it, and I am … displeased.

Never in my life have I known people who have found such enjoyment in the words “poop,” “fart,” “wiener,” “butt” and “penis.” I hear them constantly. Alone and in combinations. Zachary’s favorite thing to say lately is “wiener-butt.”

I’ve even had to enact a “No bathroom words at the dinner table” rule. They have burping contests to see who can burp the loudest and the longest. Then they follow it up with “Did you hear that?!” a la Buddy the Elf. Followed eventually by an, “Excuse me.” Hopefully.

Dylan has burped so loud in public a few times that I’ve been completely embarrassed. He can’t understand why that’s something he shouldn’t do in public. How do you explain to a 6-year-old boy that not everyone wants to hear him burp? Because it’s simply incomprehensible to him.

The real kicker came the other night, though. Dylan looked at Zach and said, “Zach, next time I fart, put your face on my butt.” And Zach said he would. And then later, he did.

A piece of me died that night. And this is only the beginning.

