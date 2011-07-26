Noozhawk to Host Business-2-Business Breakfast — Fiesta Style!

The Spirit and Junior Spirit will perform during Tuesday's networking event, and prizes will be awarded to the best dressed

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate Fiesta Week with next Tuesday’s Noozhawk-hosted Business-2-Business Breakfast in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Local business people can network over breakfast while sporting their most festive Fiesta attire. Prizes will be awarded to the best dressed.

The event, from 7 to 9 a.m., will feature performances from 2011 Spirit of Fiesta Marisa Leon-Haro and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Anais Crespo-Peña.

Attendees will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch.

Marmalade Cafe will serve a hot breakfast, with coffee provided by Zizzo’s.

Tickets are $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers registered before noon Friday, and $30 at the door or for late registrations.

