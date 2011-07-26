Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:20 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Noozhawk to Host Business-2-Business Breakfast — Fiesta Style!

The Spirit and Junior Spirit will perform during Tuesday's networking event, and prizes will be awarded to the best dressed

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | July 26, 2011 | 7:33 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate Fiesta Week with next Tuesday’s Noozhawk-hosted Business-2-Business Breakfast in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Local business people can network over breakfast while sporting their most festive Fiesta attire. Prizes will be awarded to the best dressed.

The event, from 7 to 9 a.m., will feature performances from 2011 Spirit of Fiesta Marisa Leon-Haro and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Anais Crespo-Peña.

Attendees will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch.

Marmalade Cafe will serve a hot breakfast, with coffee provided by Zizzo’s.

Tickets are $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers registered before noon Friday, and $30 at the door or for late registrations.

Click here to register.

For more information, call 805.967.2500 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 