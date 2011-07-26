City of Santa Barbara Honors Price, Postel & Parma Law Firm for 160 Years in Business

Mayor Helene Schneider presents a Certificate of Recognition to the company's Tim Metzinger and Melissa Fassett

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider on Tuesday presented Tim Metzinger, Melissa Fassett and other partners at Price, Postel & Parma LLP a Certificate of Recognition in celebration of the commencement of its 160th year as a continuous business.

Since its founding, the firm’s attorneys have played a conspicuous role in the history and shaping of Santa Barbara and the region.

“We are honored that the mayor has recognized Price, Postel & Parma’s long history of working for the betterment of Santa Barbara and the Central Coast,” Metzinger said.

The firm was founded in Santa Barbara by attorney and Forty-Niner Charles Fernald in June 1852. Fernald served the community faithfully as sheriff, district attorney, county judge and mayor, and is credited with bringing order to the city and eradicating the lawlessness rampant in the aftermath of the Gold Rush.

Columbia Law School graduate Jarrett Richards, founder of the daily newspaper The Santa Barbara Times, joined the firm in 1867. Like Fernald, Richards also served as mayor, in 1876.

In 1918, Francis Price joined the firm and engaged in many activities benefiting the city, including the creation of Old Spanish Days Fiesta, the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Attorney A.C. Postel joined the firm in 1917, and likewise devoted himself to many activities benefiting the city, in recognition of which the Mission rose garden was renamed the A.C. Postel Rose Garden in 1985.

The third named partner, Harold Parma, joined the firm in 1935, and played a leading role in the creation of Lake Cachuma, and with his brother, John, donated the land that today forms Parma Park.

Today, the 23 attorneys at Price, Postel & Parma provide quality legal service and continue the tradition of civic involvement.

— Tim Metzinger is an attorney and partner with Price, Postel & Parma LLP.