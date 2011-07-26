Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:49 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Channels Executive Director Keri Stokstad Receives Leadership Award

She will be recognized this month for her commitment to the Alliance for Community Media

By Candi Corbani for the Santa Barbara Channels | July 26, 2011 | 6:15 p.m.

Keri Stokstad
Santa Barbara Channels Executive Director Keri Stokstad will travel to the Alliance for Community Media International Conference and Exhibition this month to accept the 2011 Buske Leadership Award.

The ACM presents the award to those who have provided a demonstrated commitment to the mission and goals of the Alliance for Community Media and leadership within the organization.

Stokstad served on the ACM National Board of Directors from 2006-10 and was elected vice chairwoman for 2009-10. Her focus was technology innovation and new media policy. Currently, she is a member of the ACM Western Region Board of Directors.

“The Board of Directors congratulates Keri on her wonderful accomplishment and acknowledgment from the international access community,” said Candi Corbani, board chairwoman for the Santa Barbara Channels. “We’re very proud that Keri will be recognized for her leadership and dedication to community media.”

Born and raised in the Midwest, Stokstad has been a staunch ally for the Alliance for Community Media for almost 20 years. She is passionate about community media and is a strong advocate of utilizing new media tools as a complement to community television. She established startup access stations in Oregon, Washington and Massachusetts and is currently coordinating the Santa Barbara Channels’ move to a new location on Salinas Street.

Stokstad will present, with a panel of experts, a workshop session on video for the web at the ACM conference, held in Tucson, Ariz., this Wednesday through Saturday.

The opening address will be by Steve Waldman of the Federal Communications Commission. Waldman is the senior adviser behind the recently released FCC report on the Future of Media, which promoted the relevance of community media and the necessity of its support by local jurisdictions.

— Candi Corbani is the board chairwoman for the Santa Barbara Channels.

 

