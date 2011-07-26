Authorities Arrest Former Santa Barbara County Employee Accused in 2007 Embezzlement

The woman, suspected of stealing $14,000 through checks and a gas card, is captured while boarding a plane in San Diego

Authorities have arrested a former Santa Barbara County employee on the run for three years and accused of stealing $14,000 from the county.

Kathleen Anne Gentile, 46, worked as secretary for the county Planning and Development Department where, from January to September 2007, she allegedly embezzled thousands of dollars by using a county gas card for her personal vehicle and writing checks to herself in the form of cash.

She was on the run for three years after skipping a court hearing in March 2008, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Gentile, and the Sheriff’s Department recently learned she was boarding a flight from San Diego to Dallas.

The San Diego Harbor Police Department and the Transportation Security Administration helped the Sheriff’s Department’s Felony Fugitive Unit arrest Gentile on Saturday after identifying her as a passenger.

She was booked into the San Diego County Jail and is due in court in Santa Barbara next Tuesday.

