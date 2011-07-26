Santa Barbara Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspects in Credit-Card Thefts

Two women are believed to be working together to target elderly victims

Santa Barbara police released a surveillance photo Tuesday in seeking the public’s help in identifying two women wanted in connection with local credit-card thefts.

Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte said stolen credit cards were used at several local stores in March and June to purchase several high-end items, including clothing, computes and other electronics.

Investigators determined the credit cards were taken from elderly victims as they shopped at a local grocery store. According to Duarte, the victims told police they last saw their wallets in their purses, which were in their shopping carts.

Duarte said it appears the suspects are working together, with one distracting a victim while the other commits the theft.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects is asked to call Santa Barbara Detective Ingram at 805.897.2331.

The Police Department urges shoppers to keep close tabs on their personal belongings while out in public, and to report lost or stolen credit cards immediately.

“Any lapse in time could give criminals the opportunity to run up charges on the credit cards,” Duarte said in a news release.

