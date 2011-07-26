After 40 Years, Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons Still Serving Local Youths

The nonprofit aims to establish a capital fund, and in October will launch its new Special Olympics tournament

Forty years ago, when Jerry and Helene Beaver co-founded Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring the growth and quality of junior tennis in the community, they hoped for 50 participants. More than 150 young people joined their summer programs that first year, and today, the Patrons organization continues to grow.

“Over the years, there have been thousands of active youngsters from all age levels, including low-income/at-risk kids,” Jerry Beaver said. “Plus we now have year-around programs involving all of the elementary schools and many other on-court activities.”

In addition to the fundamentals of the game, the Patrons programs teach sportsmanship and encourage fair play, recognize outstanding achievements among junior participants, and support and develop junior tennis in the community and make it a lifelong sport for all.

It’s all accomplished on a shoestring budget, to boot. There is partial funding from the Ed Doty Fund and donations from the Bryan Brothers Foundation that provide scholarships.

Partnering with the Southern California Tennis Association and the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department, Patrons Executive Director CathyAnn Simon still turns to a dedicated group of volunteers to ensure that even underfunded programs are successful.

But you just can’t put a price tag on sharing the passion for tennis. One can, however, add up the dollars and cents necessary to keep the nonprofit operational. To this end, the Patrons’ goal is to establish a capital fund of $500,000, which would enable them to continue providing a highly successful program to the youth of the community.

Another 40th anniversary marker is that the Patrons will be partnering with Special Olympics and adding the Special Olympics Annual Tournament, scheduled for October, to their roster of programs. Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons.