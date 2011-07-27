Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:13 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

SEE International, Neighborhood Clinics Fulfill Vision of Providing Preventive Eye Care

New partnership with Public Health Department will reach out to lower-income, diabetes-prone residents in Santa Barbara County

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 27, 2011 | 2:17 a.m.

A new public/private partnership in Santa Barbara County will provide much-needed eye care to those who can’t afford it.

Thanks to collaboration among Surgical Eye Expeditions International, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, those who may be at risk for diabetes-related blindness may now have a way to recognize, and possibly treat, the condition before it becomes debilitating.

“Blindness is one of the most devastating complications of diabetes,” Dr. Takashi Michael Wada, director of the county Public Health Department, said at a news conference Tuesday at the county medical facilities.

Wada said the growing obesity epidemic has heightened the diagnoses of diabetes at earlier ages. About 3,000 people in the county’s public health system have diabetes, and those who can’t afford regular medical checkups tend to be the ones who fall through the cracks.

As a result of the need to provide preventive care for lower-income residents in Santa Barbara County, the county and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics are partnering up, along with the local branch of the humanitarian SEE to provide the screenings needed to monitor eye health and diabetes-related eye degeneration.

“We have over 100 patients on our waiting list right now; this helps us clear that waiting list,” SEE Chief Operating Officer Tim Durnin told Noozhawk.

The international organization was established in the mid-1970s, and its doctors undertake missions to provide eye care to less fortunate parts of the world, but has also had a presence in the community since 1980. It has been looking for ways to treat more patients, according to Durnin, and it needed the space in order to do so.

Enter the County Public Health Department, with facilities but, in the recent economy, a drop in services.

“Our Public Health Department has made a particular focus on folks who suffer from diabetes,” said Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf, who noted that in these times, the decrease in funds for public health services is coupled with an increase in the need for public health programs. One of the county’s eye doctors is also now working for the project.

Using information and clinic space provided by Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, the health network that serves those in the community who can’t afford regular health care, the partnership will reach out to lower-income, diabetes-prone members to screen them with eye exams and retinal photography, the camera for which is provided by SEE.

“Can you imagine someone in our community being blind because they have diabetes and because they are low income and can’t afford proper eye care?” SBNC Executive Director Cynder Sinclair said. “It’s unimaginable.”

Noozhawk contributing writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

