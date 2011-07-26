Susan Ann Darley: How to Change Your Quality of Life

What and how you think and feel can have a profound effect

Every person stands before a blank canvas waiting to be filled. Then, as if by magic, creative intention transforms a vacant stage, a blank page or a tightly stretched canvas through colors, sounds and images. The intangible becomes the tangible. Vision is made concrete by an act of the will.

The power of thought has been studied, philosophized, rebuked and practiced for eons. Popular movies such as The Secret and What the Bleep Do We Know!? have attracted enthusiastic followers — many who most likely annoy you by getting the parking space you spotted because they thought it first.

What do you believe?

One skeptic asked, “If I create my personal reality with my thoughts, then why am I not with Angelina Jolie?”

Most likely for several reasons:

» 1. She doesn’t agree — her thoughts beg to differ.

» 2. He doesn’t believe she would want him.

» 3. He’s joking and has little energy underneath the thought.

» 4. He doesn’t like kids.

Have you ever had a strong desire for something and thought about it intensely only to wait endlessly and never see it manifest? It happens, and sometimes for a good reason. We don’t always make choices at a conscious level.

Your subconscious mind operates below your waking consciousness and stores your beliefs, memories, images and life experiences. That in itself can hijack a desire unless you have the presence of mind to stay consciously focused on your goal in order for it to override an old belief that won’t support it.

Another reason that some desires don’t happen is that you’ve made a choice at a deeper level, which I would call the soul. No matter what you call it — it is the place where you’re inner wisdom resides. Important life-changing choices are made there for your highest good, keeping you on track to hopefully live your life purpose.

In our rush to make things happen, it’s easy to miss the opportunity to use our consciousness to influence our present set of circumstances. In fact, this may be the missing link that is necessary to ultimately manifest your highest good.

So while you’re tapping your fingers, wondering why life is taking so long to deliver, why not consciously work on transforming your present?

In the movie What the Bleep Do We Know!? Dr. Masaru Emoto, a Japanese researcher and doctor of alternative medicine, took water droplets, exposed them to various words, music and environments, and froze them for three hours. He then examined the crystal formations under a dark field microscope and took photographs. The results were astonishing.

The crystals exposed to classical music, prayer, thoughts of love and gratitude were exquisite. Those exposed to heavy metal music and negative thoughts shattered or appeared muddy.

How do you feel when someone compliments, encourages and supports you? How do you feel when you compliment, encourage and support another person, or yourself?

What is your self talk? Begin to listen carefully to the thoughts and words that you habitually think and say. They can corrupt your world or enhance it.

Quantum physics reveals that matter changes with observation. What are you focused on? Your thoughts and words will tell you. Do you lament about the past? Complain about the present? Worry about the future? Careful, for the energy you put out will magnify your negative or positive thoughts. Energy does not discriminate.

Why is this important? Because the quality of your life is determined by your thoughts. They affect every aspect of your being — your mental agility, your emotional serenity, your physical health.

Your thoughts are the spring board from which your future is born. Choose them wisely. Now, go fill the canvas with all that you love.

— Susan Ann Darley is a creativity coach and writer who works with artists, creatives and entrepreneurs to discover, use and market their talents. She offers a free 30-minute coaching session. Follow her on Twitter: @Coach7700. For more information, click here, e-mail her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.845.3036.