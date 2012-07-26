Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 8:27 am | Mostly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Border Patrol Agents Arrest 13 Men in Panga Boat Off Gaviota Coast

Federal officials say the vessel was also carrying 5,000 pounds of marijuana

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo 12 p.m. | July 26, 2012 | 2:20 p.m.

Federal agents discovered a panga boat off the Gaviota Coast early Thursday morning and arrested 13 men, according to Border Patrol agents.

The boat was also carrying 5,000 pounds of marijuana, and public affairs agent Scott Simon said the investigation and suspect interviews were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations agents in Ventura.

The boat was typical of the many found abandoned along the California coastline — a 30- to 35-foot open watercraft with multiple outboard motors. They’re commonly used by fishermen in developing countries but have become increasingly popular to smuggle contraband to the United States from Mexico.

Different agencies had people patrolling the coast as part of the Regional Coordinating Mechanism, a collaborative effort to combat maritime smuggling, Simon said. Agent Steven Pitts said the boat was spotted coming ashore around 1:30 a.m. between Refugio State Beach and El Capitan State Beach.

Border Patrol agents apprehended the 13 men and 2½ tons of marijuana. Four of the men are U.S. citizens, eight are Mexican citizens and one is a citizen of El Salvador, Pitts added.

Authorities are still unsure if the boat came from Mexico or Southern California.

Sheriff Bill Brown and Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, held a meeting with the U.S. Coast Guard and Homeland Security earlier this month to share information and tactics, asking for federal help with the problem.

Brown said 16 boats had been found ashore within the last year. Most of them have been abandoned, but had evidence of carrying contraband.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 