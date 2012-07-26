Possible Truck Rollover on Highway 101 at Mission Street
Police and fire are responding to reports of a crash involving a commercial truck
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper
| July 26, 2012 | 1:13 p.m.
Reports of a truck rollover on southbound Highway 101 near the Mission Street off-ramp in Santa Barbara surfaced around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, and police and fire crews are responding to the scene.
A call for service came in just after 9 a.m. that a commercial truck had rolled over.
It is unknown whether any injuries have resulted or whether any other vehicles were involved.
Check back with Noozhawk for updates.
— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.