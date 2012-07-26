Sinkhole Closes Highway 192 at Westmont Road in Montecito

Caltrans says roadway is expected to reopen in about two weeks

A sinkhole 3 feet in diameter has closed Highway 192 at Westmont Road, near Westmont College in Montecito.

Caltrans said Thursday that a traffic detour is available along Sycamore Canyon Road, Alameda Padre Serra and Barker Pass Road.

Electronic message signs have been posted to advise motorists.

The California Highway Patrol is assisting with traffic control in the area.

Caltrans spokesman Colin Jones said a contract crew is working to check underground utilities, replace a failed drainage culvert and rebuild the section of roadway.

The contractor for the project is John Madonna Construction of San Luis Obispo.

Jones said the time of reopening for that section of Highway 192 is estimated at up to two weeks.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .