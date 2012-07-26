Theatre Group at SBCC Holding Auditions for ‘August: Osage County’

Rehearsals will begin Sept. 4 with performances set for Oct. 17-Nov. 3

The Theatre Group at SBCC announces auditions for Tracy Lett’s black comedy August: Osage County, the next production in the 2012-13 season.

Directed by Katie Laris, auditions for August: Osage County will be held by appointment from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 27-28 in the Garvin Theatre.

Callbacks will be Aug. 30, and rehearsals will start Sept. 4.

August: Osage County will be performed Oct. 17-Nov. 3 in the Garvin Theatre.

Dubbed the “most exciting new American play Broadway has seen in years,” August: Osage County centers on the Weston family, who have gathered together in the tiny plains town of Pawhuska, Okla., following father Beverly’s sudden disappearance.

By turns harrowing and hilarious, the play captures the unraveling of a family as long-buried secrets are revealed and relationships are explored and exploded.

The play won the Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award, Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

There are 13 roles available, and no roles have been pre-cast. For more information, click here or call Stephanie Miller at 805.965.0581 x2376 to set up an appointment.