Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 8:26 am | Mostly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Theatre Group at SBCC Holding Auditions for ‘August: Osage County’

Rehearsals will begin Sept. 4 with performances set for Oct. 17-Nov. 3

By Theatre Group at SBCC | July 26, 2012 | 3:51 p.m.

The Theatre Group at SBCC announces auditions for Tracy Lett’s black comedy August: Osage County, the next production in the 2012-13 season.

Directed by Katie Laris, auditions for August: Osage County will be held by appointment from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 27-28 in the Garvin Theatre.

Callbacks will be Aug. 30, and rehearsals will start Sept. 4.

August: Osage County will be performed Oct. 17-Nov. 3 in the Garvin Theatre.

Dubbed the “most exciting new American play Broadway has seen in years,” August: Osage County centers on the Weston family, who have gathered together in the tiny plains town of Pawhuska, Okla., following father Beverly’s sudden disappearance.

By turns harrowing and hilarious, the play captures the unraveling of a family as long-buried secrets are revealed and relationships are explored and exploded.

The play won the Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award, Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

There are 13 roles available, and no roles have been pre-cast. For more information, click here or call Stephanie Miller at 805.965.0581 x2376 to set up an appointment.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 