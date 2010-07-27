Tamara Erickson Named Executive Director of Garden Court on De la Vina

Her background includes eight years at the historic Hotel Santa Barbara

Garden Court on De la Vina has announced Tamara Erickson as its new executive director.

Erickson brings to Garden Court and to Parsons Group her professional background, including eight years as general manager of downtown Santa Barbara’s historic Hotel Santa Barbara and controller at its parent company, Schooner Enterprises.

Before that, she worked for 13 years as CFO and administrative vice president of Islands Publishing Co.

Erickson served as trustee of the Cold Spring School Board and currently sits on the board of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization and the Westmont College Alumni Advisory Council.

She and her husband, Don, have two children and are longtime Santa Barbara residents.

Garden Court provides service enhanced independent living for frail, low-income Santa Barbara seniors to live independently for as long as possible. The community provides the freedom of independent living, while offering the peace of mind of community living and includes amenities such as dining and housekeeping services, and access to social services, among a variety of others.

It is a public-private partnership through the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and Parsons Group. Click here for more information.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.