Cinema in Focus: ‘Mongol’

3 Stars — Thought-provoking

For many Westerners, the history of Genghis Khan is summed up in faint images of a cruel nomadic invader who lived centuries ago and built an empire over a geographic landscape of which they have little knowledge. As for many leaders of his time, there weren’t scribes or photographers documenting his every move. Instead, most of what we know about Genghis Khan comes from others who made reference to him in their own works.

Mongol is a sweeping drama filmed in the land that gave birth and rise to Genghis Khan. Filmed by noted Russian filmmaker Sergei Bodrov, the story gives a glimpse of the man who united northern Asia, parts of Russia and eastern Europe in the 12th century. Equally important, the story portrays a remarkable bond between Khan and his wife, Borte, who supported and guided him throughout his life.

Before becoming the Khan, this young man known as Temudgin (Odnynam Odsuren) is taught by his father how to be a princely leader. On an expedition when Temudgin was barely 10 years old, he meets the confident young 9-year-old Borte ( Bayertsetseg Erdenebat ) and he chooses her for his future wife.

Through much hardship and strife during the next 10 years, the young Temudgin (played as an adult by Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano) grows into manhood and becomes a confident leader. By the time he reaches manhood, the emerging Khan (tribal leader) is compelled by his feelings to ultimately seek out and marry Borte (Khulan Chuluun).

Hundreds of hours could be devoted to understanding why Genghis Khan did what he did, but the story of Mongol focuses on two critical areas of his life: his relationship with Borte, and his brotherly love for, and campaign against, his best friend Jamukha (played by Chinese actor Honglei Sun), who becomes his sworn enemy.

In the 12th century, almost all northern people from Asia to Europe were living in barbaric tribes, competing against one another for land, wealth and food. Unlike the more urbanized and refined cultures on the trade routes of Italy, the Middle East or southern Asia, these northern tribal clans battled for control and supremacy of the land that fed their people. Western impressions of these cultures are often limited to images of social and political interactions barely above that of a caveman.

The top warrior in each of the clans of northern Asia became the Khan. Temudgin’s father had been a Khan, and so it was bred into Temudgin that he would one day become a Khan as well.

Temudgin’s blood brother Jamukha from a neighboring clan also had a destiny before him to become a Khan. What separated these two young men was an understanding of leadership that was passed on to them by their fathers. Jamukha grew into the belief that, in order to remain in power, a leader needed to show his cruelty to engender respect. And so, he proceeded to kill his enemies, became the richest man in the territory, and built an army out of fear to support him.

Temudgin, on the other hand, chose to show compassion to his immediate enemies and to only take one-tenth of the spoils of war, leaving 90 percent of the riches gained to the soldiers who won the battle. His loyalty and commitment to his troops helped build one of the largest armies in history.

At a point in time when his blood brother Jamukha became the Khan, he publicly inflicted humiliation and pain on Temudgin to show the people that he was the leader to be feared. When the tables were turned and Temudgin became the Khan, he showed compassion on his former tormentor and let him live. To what degree this is an accurate representation of the true nature of the man who became known as Genghis Khan is hard to say, but it is known that these choices were in no small degree influenced by his wife, Borte.

History shows that ultimately Genghis Khan conquered as much territory as the Roman Empire at its zenith, or by Alexander the Great in the ancient world. What Mongol adds to the complex nature of this man is that, though he controlled millions of lives, he was influenced through it all by his father and his wife.

While other leaders of historical kingdoms often killed those closest to them in order to hold onto their power (i.e., Herod the Great), Temudgin (aka Genghis Khan) rose above his fears and learned to trust his more transcendent nature and, in so doing, united a group of warring clans into a nation.

Discussion:

» The suggestion that Temudgin was able to gain the loyalty of his army by sharing the spoils with them implies a profound cultural change. What do you think brought about this change?

» The love which Temudgin has for Borte is a lifelong longing. What happened to your childhood love? If love is not lifelong, what happened to it?

» The fact that the Western world until recently has shown little interest in the history of the East is now changing. What do you think has brought about this change?

Cinema In Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church on the Mesa. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.