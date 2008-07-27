Foresters Clinch California Collegiate League Baseball Title

After dropping the first game of the doubleheader 4-7, the Santa Barbara Foresters (32-16,18-11) clinched the California Collegiate League championship with a 4-2 win over the MLB Urban Youth Academy Barons on Sunday.

The Barons were led by Nick Akins’ two home runs in the first game. Third baseman Daniel Nelson also added a solo home run. The team was led by a seven-inning complete game by Darrell Hudson, who allowed nine hits and struck out seven while walking six.

The Foresters loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but Ryan Goetz who went 3-5 with two RBIs, popped up to center to strand the runners and end the first game.

In game two, the Barons started off strong again with Ryan Thorton hitting a lead-off home run and Jarred Frierson scoring on a ground ball to jump out to a 2-0 lead.

The Foresters answered with three runs in the fourth inning lead by Kevin Keyes’ RBI double. Austin Fleet (3-0) settled down after the first inning, retiring 15 Barons in a row. He pitched six solid innings, with five strikeouts and one walk.

Bryan Suarez pitched two innings in relief, and Joey Cutler pitched the last frame for his ninth save.

The Forester bats were led by two Texas Longhorns, catcher Cameron Rupp, who went 1-3 with two RBIs, and centerfielder Kevin Keyes, who went 2-3 with an RBI and two runs.

The Foresters already have clinched a trip to the NBC World Series with their Rawlings California Cup Tournament earlier this month, but now have clinched their 15th California Collegiate League championship.

The Foresters will wrap up their season against the SLO Rattlers at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium before heading to Wichita, Kan. The Foresters have a 20-4 record in July.

Eddie Fabello represents the Santa Barbara Foresters.

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————-———————————————————-

Thorton, Ryan lf…........ 4 1 2 0 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 5 0 3 2

Frierson, Jarred ss…..... 3 1 1 0 Nicol, Sean ss….......... 2 0 0 0

Nelson 3b…............... 3 2 3 2 Miller, Andre cf…........ 3 2 1 0

Akins, Nick 2b….......... 4 2 2 4 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 3 0 1 1

London, Martel rf…....... 4 0 0 0 Medchill, Neil lf…....... 4 0 0 0

Oropesa, Ricky 1b…....... 3 0 2 0 McMurray, Casey dh…...... 2 0 0 0

LeFebrve, Brice dh…...... 3 0 0 0 Mozingo, Chad dh…....... 1 0 1 0

Nacapoy c…............... 3 1 1 1 Siddons, Joe pr…........ 0 0 0 0

Hill cf…................. 2 0 0 0 Saint John, Vinnie rf…... 3 0 1 1

Hudson, Darrell p…....... 0 0 0 0 Keyes, Kevin ph…........ 1 0 0 0

Hale c….................. 3 1 1 0

Castro, Erik ph…........ 0 0 0 0

Cook, Steve 2b….......... 3 1 1 0

Rupp, Cameron ph…....... 0 0 0 0

Evers, Matt p…........... 0 0 0 0

Ford, Mike p…........... 0 0 0 0

Edwards, Clayton p…..... 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 29 7 11 7 Totals….................. 30 4 9 4

Score by Innings R H E

————————————————————-

MLB Urban Youth Acad 302 011 0 - 7 11 2

SB Foresters…..... 011 101 0 - 4 9 1

————————————————————-

E - Nelson; Oropesa; Hale. LOB - Urban Acad 4; Foresters 12. 2B - Frierson; Oropesa;

Goetz; Oliver; Cook, S.. 3B - Thorton; Nelson. HR - Nelson; Akins 2; Nacapoy. SH -

Frierson; Nelson. SF - Nicol. SB - Miller 2; Oliver; Hale. CS - Nelson; Nicol.

MLB Urban Youth Acad IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Hudson, Darrell W…...... 7.0 9 4 3 6 7 0 2 0 0 30 37 9 4

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Evers, Matt L,2-1…...... 3.0 7 5 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 14 16 0 5

Ford, Mike ................ 3.0 3 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 13 4 3

Edwards, Clayton .......... 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 3 0 0

BK - Hudson 2.

Strikeouts - Thorton; Akins 2; London 2; LeFebrve 2; Nacapoy; Hill; Medchill 2; St.

John 2; Keyes; Hale 2. Walks - Hill; Nicol; Miller; Oliver; McMurray; Castro; Rupp.

Umpires -

Start: 1:15 Time: 2:20 Attendance: 750

Santa Barbara Foresters

MLB Urban Youth Acad at SB Foresters (Game 1) - Play-by-Play

Jul 27, 2008 at Santa Barbara, CA (Caesar Uyesaka)

Score by Innings R H E

————————————————————-

MLB Urban Youth Acad 302 011 0 - 7 11 2

SB Foresters…..... 011 101 0 - 4 9 1

————————————————————-

MLB Urban Youth Acad starters: 23/lf Thorton; 6/ss Frierson; 0/3b Nelson; 26/2b Akins; 28/rf London; 32/1b

Oropesa; 29/dh LeFebrve; 14/c Nacapoy; 0/cf Hill; 2/p Hudson;

SB Foresters starters: 11/3b Goetz; 8/ss Nicol; 1/cf Miller; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf Medchill; 15/dh McMurray;

7/rf St. John; 0/c Hale; 6/2b Cook, S.; 28/p Evers;

MLB Urban Youth Acad 1st - Thorton singled up the middle. Frierson grounded out to c, SAC, bunt; Thorton

advanced to second. Nelson tripled, RBI; Thorton scored. Akins homered, 2 RBI; Nelson scored. London

struck out swinging, out at first c to 1b. Oropesa singled through the right side. LeFebrve struck out

swinging, grounded out to c unassisted. 3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Goetz doubled. Nicol grounded out to 3b. Miller walked. Oliver infield fly to ss. Miller

advanced to second on a balk; Goetz advanced to third on a balk. Medchill struck out looking. 0 runs, 1

hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 2nd - Nacapoy struck out looking. Hill grounded out to 3b. Thorton struck out

swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - McMurray grounded out to ss. St. John struck out looking. Hale singled to left field.

Hale stole second. Cook, S. reached on an error by 3b; Hale advanced to third. Goetz singled to right

field, RBI; Cook, S. advanced to second; Hale scored, unearned. Nicol popped up to ss. 1 run, 2 hits, 1

error, 2 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 3rd - Frierson doubled. Nelson grounded out to p, SAC, bunt; Frierson advanced to

third. Akins homered, 2 RBI; Frierson scored. London grounded out to 2b. Oropesa doubled. LeFebrve struck

out swinging. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Miller reached on an error by 1b. Miller stole second. Oliver walked. Medchill struck

out swinging. Oliver stole second; Miller stole third. McMurray walked. St. John singled, RBI; McMurray

advanced to second; Oliver advanced to third; Miller scored. Hale struck out looking. Cook, S. popped up

to rf. 1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 4th - Ford to p for Evers. Nacapoy flied out to lf. Hill walked. Thorton grounded out

to ss; Hill advanced to second. Hill advanced to third on a throwing error by c. Frierson grounded out to

2b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Goetz flied out to rf. Nicol walked. Miller singled; Nicol advanced to second. Miller

advanced to second; Nicol out at third c to 3b, caught stealing. Oliver doubled, RBI; Miller scored.

Medchill popped up to lf. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 5th - Nelson homered to right field, RBI. Akins struck out swinging. London grounded

out to ss. Oropesa flied out to cf. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - McMurray flied out to rf. St. John struck out looking. Hale struck out. 0 runs, 0 hits,

0 errors, 0 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 6th - LeFebrve flied out to cf. Nacapoy homered to left field, RBI. Hill struck out

swinging. Thorton tripled. Frierson flied out to lf. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Cook, S. doubled down the rf line. Goetz singled to right field, RBI; Cook, S. scored.

Goetz advanced to second on a balk. Nicol flied out to cf, SAC; Goetz advanced to third. Miller popped up

to ss. Oliver out at first 1b to p. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 7th - Edwards to p for Ford. Nelson singled. Akins struck out looking. Nelson out at

second c to 2b, caught stealing. London struck out swinging. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Medchill out at first 1b to p. Mozingo to dh for McMurray. Mozingo singled up the

middle. Keyes pinch hit for St. John. Siddons pinch ran for Mozingo. Keyes struck out. Castro pinch hit

for Hale. Castro walked; Siddons advanced to second. Rupp pinch hit for Cook, S.. Rupp walked; Castro

advanced to second; Siddons advanced to third. Goetz popped up to ss. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 LOB.

Santa Barbara Foresters

MLB Urban Youth Acad at SB Foresters (Game 2)

Jul 27, 2008 at Santa Barbara, CA (Caesar Uyesaka)

MLB Urban Youth Acad 2 SB Foresters 5 (32-16,18-11 CCL)

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————-———————————————————-

Thorton, Ryan lf…........ 3 1 1 1 Mozingo, Chad dh…........ 4 0 0 0

Frierson, Jarred ss…..... 4 1 1 0 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 4 1 2 0

Nelson 3b…............... 3 0 1 0 Miller, Andre cf…........ 3 0 0 0

Akins, Nick 2b….......... 4 0 0 0 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 2 1 1 0

Oropesa, Ricky dh…....... 4 0 0 1 Medchill, Neil lf…....... 4 1 2 1

LeFebrve, Brice 1b…...... 3 0 0 0 Nicol, Sean ss….......... 4 0 0 0

London, Martel rf…....... 3 0 0 0 Keyes, Kevin rf…......... 3 2 2 1

Henshaw, Jordan c…....... 3 0 1 0 Rupp, Cameron c…......... 3 0 1 2

Hill cf…................. 2 0 0 0 Cook, Steve 2b….......... 3 0 1 1

Gonzalez, James p…....... 0 0 0 0 Fleet, Austin p…......... 0 0 0 0

Archer, Braulio p…...... 0 0 0 0 Suarez, Bryan p…........ 0 0 0 0

Cutler, Joey p…......... 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 29 2 4 2 Totals….................. 30 5 9 5

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————-

MLB Urban Youth Acad 200 000 000 - 2 4 2

SB Foresters…..... 000 301 10X - 5 9 0

—————————————————————-

E - LeFebrve; Henshaw. DP - Urban Acad 1; Foresters 1. LOB - Urban Acad 3; Foresters

7. 2B - Nelson; Goetz; Keyes. HR - Thorton. HBP - Hill. SH - Keyes. SF - Rupp. SB -

Goetz; Miller; Keyes. CS - Thorton.

MLB Urban Youth Acad IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Gonzalez, James L…...... 6.1 8 5 4 2 3 1 0 0 0 25 29 7 8

Archer, Braulio ........... 1.2 1 0 0 2 1 0 1 0 0 5 7 2 1

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Fleet, Austin W,3-0….... 6.0 3 2 2 2 5 0 0 0 0 20 22 4 8

Suarez, Bryan ............. 2.0 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 6 7 1 1

Cutler, Joey S,9…....... 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 3 1 1

WP - Gonzalez. HBP - by Suarez (Hill). BK - Archer.

Strikeouts - Akins 2; Oropesa 2; LeFebrve 2; London; Henshaw 2; Mozingo; Miller;

Rupp; Cook, S.. Walks - Thorton; Nelson; Miller; Oliver 2; Cook, S..

Umpires -

Start: 4:10 Time: 2:20 Attendance: 250

Game: 0727082

Santa Barbara Foresters

MLB Urban Youth Acad at SB Foresters (Game 2) - Play-by-Play

Jul 27, 2008 at Santa Barbara, CA (Caesar Uyesaka)

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————-

MLB Urban Youth Acad 200 000 000 - 2 4 2

SB Foresters…..... 000 301 10X - 5 9 0

—————————————————————-

MLB Urban Youth Acad starters: 23/lf Thorton; 6/ss Frierson; 0/3b Nelson; 26/2b Akins; 32/dh Oropesa; 29/1b

LeFebrve; 28/rf London; 21/c Henshaw; 0/cf Hill; 33/p Gonzalez;

SB Foresters starters: 30/dh Mozingo; 11/3b Goetz; 1/cf Miller; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf Medchill; 8/ss Nicol;

44/rf Keyes; 40/c Rupp; 6/2b Cook, S.; 20/p Fleet;

MLB Urban Youth Acad 1st - Thorton homered to left center, RBI. Frierson singled to left field. Nelson

doubled; Frierson advanced to third. Akins struck out swinging. Oropesa grounded out to 2b, RBI; Nelson

advanced to third; Frierson scored. LeFebrve popped up to ss. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo grounded out to 1b unassisted. Goetz grounded out to 2b. Miller out at first 1b

to p. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 2nd - London grounded out to ss. Henshaw struck out looking. Hill flied out to cf. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Oliver singled. Medchill singled through the right side; Oliver advanced to second.

Nicol flied out to cf. Keyes grounded out to c, SAC, bunt; Medchill advanced to second; Oliver advanced

to third. Rupp grounded out to 2b. 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 3rd - Thorton grounded out to 3b. Frierson flied out to cf. Nelson grounded out to 2b.

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Cook, S. struck out swinging. Mozingo struck out swinging. Goetz doubled. Miller struck

out swinging. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 4th - Akins grounded out to 3b. Oropesa struck out looking. LeFebrve struck out

swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Oliver walked. Medchill reached on a fielder’s choice; Oliver advanced to second on a

throwing error by 1b. Nicol flied out to cf. Keyes doubled, RBI; Medchill advanced to third; Oliver

scored. Rupp flied out to cf, SAC, RBI; Keyes advanced to third; Medchill scored. Cook, S. singled to

left field, RBI; Keyes scored. Cook, S. advanced to second on a wild pitch. Mozingo out at first 1b to p.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 5th - London grounded out to ss. Henshaw struck out swinging. Hill grounded out to ss.

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Goetz lined out to 2b. Miller walked. Oliver flied out to cf. Miller stole second.

Medchill lined out to ss. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 6th - Thorton walked. Thorton out at second c to ss, caught stealing. Frierson

grounded out to 2b. Nelson walked. Akins flied out to cf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Nicol flied out to cf. Keyes singled up the middle. Keyes stole second, advanced to

third on a throwing error by c. Rupp singled up the middle, RBI; Keyes scored, unearned. Cook, S.

grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b; Rupp out on the play. 1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 7th - Suarez to p for Fleet. Oropesa struck out swinging. LeFebrve struck out

swinging. London struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Mozingo grounded out to 2b. Goetz singled to right field. Archer to p for Gonzalez.

Goetz stole second. Miller grounded out to ss; Goetz advanced to third. Oliver walked. Medchill singled,

RBI; Oliver advanced to second; Goetz scored. Medchill advanced to second on a balk; Oliver advanced to

third on a balk. Nicol lined out to lf. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 8th - Henshaw singled to right field. Hill hit by pitch; Henshaw advanced to second.

Thorton grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b; Hill out on the play; Henshaw advanced to third.

Frierson flied out to lf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 8th - Keyes flied out to lf. Rupp struck out swinging. Cook, S. walked. Cook, S. picked off,

out at first p to 1b to ss to 1b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.