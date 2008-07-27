Santa Barbara Foresters 18, MLB Urban Youth Academy 4

MLB Urban Youth Academy at Santa Barbara Foresters

SB Foresters 18 (31-15,17-10 ccl), MLB Urban Youth Academy 4

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————-———————————————————-

Thorton, Ryan lf…........ 3 0 0 0 Mozingo, Chad dh…........ 3 0 2 0

Stokes, Ricky lf…....... 1 0 0 0 Marasco, Brad pr…....... 1 2 1 2

Frierson, Jarred ss…..... 4 1 2 0 Nicol, Sean ss….......... 3 1 2 2

Nelson 3b…............... 4 1 1 0 Siddons, Joe ss…........ 3 1 1 0

Akins, Nick 2b….......... 4 0 1 1 Miller, Andre cf…........ 3 0 1 2

Orepesa 1b….............. 4 0 1 0 Saint John, Vinnie cf….. 3 1 2 3

London, Martel rf…....... 4 0 0 1 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 3 1 1 1

Nocopoy c…............... 4 0 0 0 Castro, Erik 1b…........ 2 1 1 1

Jenkins, Kerry dh…....... 3 1 1 1 Medchill, Neil lf…....... 4 2 1 0

Hill cf…................. 2 1 0 0 Rupp, Cameron c…......... 4 1 1 2

Held p….................. 0 0 0 0 Hale c…................. 0 1 0 0

Khulpack p…............. 0 0 0 0 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 5 1 2 1

Stopohi p….............. 0 0 0 0 Keyes, Kevin rf…......... 4 3 3 2

Yost, Chase rf…......... 0 1 0 0

Cook, Steve 2b….......... 4 2 2 1

Berger, Ian p…........... 0 0 0 0

Slaught, Crosby p…...... 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 33 4 6 3 Totals….................. 42 18 20 17

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————-

MLB Urban Youth Acad 000 001 210 - 4 6 2

SB Foresters…..... 002 611 53X - 18 20 2

—————————————————————-

E - Frierson; Nelson; Siddons 2. DP - Urban Acad 1; Foresters 2. LOB - Urban Acad 3;

Foresters 7. 2B - Miller; Medchill; Rupp; Goetz 2. 3B - Nicol. HR - Jenkins; St.

John; Castro; Keyes. SF - Marasco 2; Oliver. SB - Akins; Keyes; Cook, S..

MLB Urban Youth Acad IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Held L…................. 4.0 10 8 8 1 3 0 0 0 0 21 22 3 5

Khulpack .................. 3.0 9 7 7 0 3 1 0 0 0 17 19 4 2

Stopohi ................... 1.0 1 3 1 3 0 1 0 0 0 4 8 1 2

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Berger, Ian W,4-1…...... 7.0 6 3 3 0 5 0 0 0 0 25 25 5 9

Slaught, Crosby ........... 2.0 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 8 9 0 4

WP - Khulpack; Stopohi.

Strikeouts - Orepesa; London; Nocopoy 2; Jenkins 2; Hill; Mozingo; Miller; Medchill

3; Keyes. Walks - Hill; Medchill; Hale; Yost; Cook, S..

Umpires -

MLB Urban Youth Acad starters: 23/lf Thorton; 6/ss Frierson; 0/3b Nelson; 26/2b Akins; 0/1b Orepesa; 28/rf

London; 0/c Nocopoy; 20/dh Jenkins; 0/cf Hill; 0/p Held;

SB Foresters starters: 30/dh Mozingo; 8/ss Nicol; 1/cf Miller; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf Medchill; 40/c Rupp;

11/3b Goetz; 44/rf Keyes; 6/2b Cook, S.; 32/p Berger;

MLB Urban Youth Acad 1st - Thorton popped up to ss. Frierson flied out to cf. Nelson flied out to rf. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo singled to right center. Nicol grounded into double play 3b to 2b to 1b; Mozingo

out on the play. Miller grounded out to ss. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 2nd - Akins grounded out to ss. Orepesa singled. London grounded into double play 1b

to 2b; Orepesa out on the play. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Oliver grounded out to 3b. Medchill struck out swinging. Rupp flied out to rf. 0 runs, 0

hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 3rd - Nocopoy struck out. Jenkins struck out swinging. Hill struck out swinging. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Goetz flied out to rf. Keyes singled. Cook, S. singled; Keyes advanced to second. Cook,

S. stole second; Keyes stole third. Mozingo struck out swinging, out at first c to 1b. Nicol tripled, 2

RBI; Cook, S. scored; Keyes scored. Miller struck out swinging. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 4th - Thorton flied out to cf. Frierson singled. Nelson grounded into double play 2b

to ss to 1b; Frierson out on the play. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Oliver singled. Medchill walked; Oliver advanced to second. Rupp doubled, 2 RBI;

Medchill scored; Oliver scored. Goetz grounded out to 2b. Keyes homered, 2 RBI; Rupp scored. Cook, S.

grounded out to 2b. Mozingo singled. Marasco pinch ran for Mozingo. Nicol singled; Marasco advanced to

second. Miller doubled, 2 RBI; Nicol scored; Marasco scored. Oliver flied out to cf. 6 runs, 6 hits, 0

errors, 1 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 5th - Akins flied out to cf. Orepesa grounded out to 1b unassisted. London struck out

swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Khulpack to p for Held. Medchill doubled. Rupp flied out to rf. Goetz doubled, RBI;

Medchill scored. Keyes struck out swinging. Cook, S. flied out to rf. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 6th - Nocopoy grounded out to ss. Jenkins homered, RBI. Hill grounded out to 3b.

Thorton grounded out to ss. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Marasco singled. Marasco advanced to second on a wild pitch. Siddons to ss for Nicol.

Siddons reached on an error by 3b. St. John to cf for Miller. St. John singled; Siddons advanced to

second; Marasco advanced to third. Oliver flied out to cf, SAC, RBI; Siddons advanced to third; Marasco

scored. Medchill struck out swinging. Rupp grounded out to ss. 1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 7th - Hale to c for Rupp. Frierson singled. Nelson singled; Frierson advanced to

second. Akins singled, RBI; Nelson advanced to third; Frierson scored. Akins stole second. Orepesa struck

out swinging. London grounded out to 2b, RBI; Nelson scored. Nocopoy grounded out to ss. 2 runs, 3 hits,

0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Goetz doubled. Keyes singled; Goetz advanced to third. Cook, S. singled, RBI; Keyes

advanced to third; Goetz scored. Marasco flied out to lf, SAC, RBI; Keyes scored. Siddons reached on a

fielder’s choice; Cook, S. out at second 3b to 2b. St. John homered, 2 RBI; Siddons scored. Castro to 1b

for Oliver. Castro homered, RBI. Medchill struck out swinging. 5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

MLB Urban Youth Acad 8th - Slaught to p for Berger. Jenkins struck out swinging. Hill walked. Stokes to lf

for Thorton. Stokes reached on an error by ss; Hill advanced to second. Frierson grounded out to 1b

unassisted. Nelson reached on an error by ss; Stokes advanced to third; Hill scored, unearned. Nelson

advanced to second. Akins grounded out to 3b. 1 run, 0 hits, 2 errors, 2 LOB.