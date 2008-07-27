Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 2:00 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Santa Barbara Foresters 18, MLB Urban Youth Academy 4

By Eddie Fabello | July 27, 2008 | 6:14 p.m.

MLB Urban Youth Academy at Santa Barbara Foresters
SB Foresters 18 (31-15,17-10 ccl), MLB Urban Youth Academy 4
Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI
———————————————————-———————————————————-
Thorton, Ryan lf…........ 3 0 0 0 Mozingo, Chad dh…........ 3 0 2 0
Stokes, Ricky lf…....... 1 0 0 0 Marasco, Brad pr…....... 1 2 1 2
Frierson, Jarred ss…..... 4 1 2 0 Nicol, Sean ss….......... 3 1 2 2
Nelson 3b…............... 4 1 1 0 Siddons, Joe ss…........ 3 1 1 0
Akins, Nick 2b….......... 4 0 1 1 Miller, Andre cf…........ 3 0 1 2
Orepesa 1b….............. 4 0 1 0 Saint John, Vinnie cf….. 3 1 2 3
London, Martel rf…....... 4 0 0 1 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 3 1 1 1
Nocopoy c…............... 4 0 0 0 Castro, Erik 1b…........ 2 1 1 1
Jenkins, Kerry dh…....... 3 1 1 1 Medchill, Neil lf…....... 4 2 1 0
Hill cf…................. 2 1 0 0 Rupp, Cameron c…......... 4 1 1 2
Held p….................. 0 0 0 0 Hale c…................. 0 1 0 0
Khulpack p…............. 0 0 0 0 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 5 1 2 1
Stopohi p….............. 0 0 0 0 Keyes, Kevin rf…......... 4 3 3 2
Yost, Chase rf…......... 0 1 0 0
Cook, Steve 2b….......... 4 2 2 1
Berger, Ian p…........... 0 0 0 0
Slaught, Crosby p…...... 0 0 0 0
Totals….................. 33 4 6 3 Totals….................. 42 18 20 17
Score by Innings R H E
—————————————————————-
MLB Urban Youth Acad 000 001 210 - 4 6 2
SB Foresters…..... 002 611 53X - 18 20 2
—————————————————————-
E - Frierson; Nelson; Siddons 2. DP - Urban Acad 1; Foresters 2. LOB - Urban Acad 3;
Foresters 7. 2B - Miller; Medchill; Rupp; Goetz 2. 3B - Nicol. HR - Jenkins; St.
John; Castro; Keyes. SF - Marasco 2; Oliver. SB - Akins; Keyes; Cook, S..
MLB Urban Youth Acad IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Held L…................. 4.0 10 8 8 1 3 0 0 0 0 21 22 3 5
Khulpack .................. 3.0 9 7 7 0 3 1 0 0 0 17 19 4 2
Stopohi ................... 1.0 1 3 1 3 0 1 0 0 0 4 8 1 2
SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Berger, Ian W,4-1…...... 7.0 6 3 3 0 5 0 0 0 0 25 25 5 9
Slaught, Crosby ........... 2.0 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 8 9 0 4
WP - Khulpack; Stopohi.
Strikeouts - Orepesa; London; Nocopoy 2; Jenkins 2; Hill; Mozingo; Miller; Medchill
3; Keyes. Walks - Hill; Medchill; Hale; Yost; Cook, S..
Umpires -

Score by Innings R H E
—————————————————————-
MLB Urban Youth Acad 000 001 210 - 4 6 2
SB Foresters…..... 002 611 53X - 18 20 2
—————————————————————-
MLB Urban Youth Acad starters: 23/lf Thorton; 6/ss Frierson; 0/3b Nelson; 26/2b Akins; 0/1b Orepesa; 28/rf
London; 0/c Nocopoy; 20/dh Jenkins; 0/cf Hill; 0/p Held;
SB Foresters starters: 30/dh Mozingo; 8/ss Nicol; 1/cf Miller; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf Medchill; 40/c Rupp;
11/3b Goetz; 44/rf Keyes; 6/2b Cook, S.; 32/p Berger;
MLB Urban Youth Acad 1st - Thorton popped up to ss. Frierson flied out to cf. Nelson flied out to rf. 0
runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo singled to right center. Nicol grounded into double play 3b to 2b to 1b; Mozingo
out on the play. Miller grounded out to ss. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
MLB Urban Youth Acad 2nd - Akins grounded out to ss. Orepesa singled. London grounded into double play 1b
to 2b; Orepesa out on the play. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 2nd - Oliver grounded out to 3b. Medchill struck out swinging. Rupp flied out to rf. 0 runs, 0
hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
MLB Urban Youth Acad 3rd - Nocopoy struck out. Jenkins struck out swinging. Hill struck out swinging. 0
runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 3rd - Goetz flied out to rf. Keyes singled. Cook, S. singled; Keyes advanced to second. Cook,
S. stole second; Keyes stole third. Mozingo struck out swinging, out at first c to 1b. Nicol tripled, 2
RBI; Cook, S. scored; Keyes scored. Miller struck out swinging. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
MLB Urban Youth Acad 4th - Thorton flied out to cf. Frierson singled. Nelson grounded into double play 2b
to ss to 1b; Frierson out on the play. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 4th - Oliver singled. Medchill walked; Oliver advanced to second. Rupp doubled, 2 RBI;
Medchill scored; Oliver scored. Goetz grounded out to 2b. Keyes homered, 2 RBI; Rupp scored. Cook, S.
grounded out to 2b. Mozingo singled. Marasco pinch ran for Mozingo. Nicol singled; Marasco advanced to
second. Miller doubled, 2 RBI; Nicol scored; Marasco scored. Oliver flied out to cf. 6 runs, 6 hits, 0
errors, 1 LOB.
MLB Urban Youth Acad 5th - Akins flied out to cf. Orepesa grounded out to 1b unassisted. London struck out
swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 5th - Khulpack to p for Held. Medchill doubled. Rupp flied out to rf. Goetz doubled, RBI;
Medchill scored. Keyes struck out swinging. Cook, S. flied out to rf. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
MLB Urban Youth Acad 6th - Nocopoy grounded out to ss. Jenkins homered, RBI. Hill grounded out to 3b.
Thorton grounded out to ss. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 6th - Marasco singled. Marasco advanced to second on a wild pitch. Siddons to ss for Nicol.
Siddons reached on an error by 3b. St. John to cf for Miller. St. John singled; Siddons advanced to
second; Marasco advanced to third. Oliver flied out to cf, SAC, RBI; Siddons advanced to third; Marasco
scored. Medchill struck out swinging. Rupp grounded out to ss. 1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 LOB.
MLB Urban Youth Acad 7th - Hale to c for Rupp. Frierson singled. Nelson singled; Frierson advanced to
second. Akins singled, RBI; Nelson advanced to third; Frierson scored. Akins stole second. Orepesa struck
out swinging. London grounded out to 2b, RBI; Nelson scored. Nocopoy grounded out to ss. 2 runs, 3 hits,
0 errors, 1 LOB.
SB Foresters 7th - Goetz doubled. Keyes singled; Goetz advanced to third. Cook, S. singled, RBI; Keyes
advanced to third; Goetz scored. Marasco flied out to lf, SAC, RBI; Keyes scored. Siddons reached on a
fielder’s choice; Cook, S. out at second 3b to 2b. St. John homered, 2 RBI; Siddons scored. Castro to 1b
for Oliver. Castro homered, RBI. Medchill struck out swinging. 5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
MLB Urban Youth Acad 8th - Slaught to p for Berger. Jenkins struck out swinging. Hill walked. Stokes to lf
for Thorton. Stokes reached on an error by ss; Hill advanced to second. Frierson grounded out to 1b
unassisted. Nelson reached on an error by ss; Stokes advanced to third; Hill scored, unearned. Nelson
advanced to second. Akins grounded out to 3b. 1 run, 0 hits, 2 errors, 2 LOB.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 