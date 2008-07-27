South County’s Office, Industrial Markets Receive Clean Bill of Health

While vacancy rates inched up in most market sectors, average asking lease rates held firm or trended up slightly in most markets, according to Pacifica Commercial Realty‘s assessment and recap of the South County market for the first half of 2008.

Pacifica Commercial Realty says it believes that the South County markets will remain healthy throughout the year, with some noticeable slowing in transaction volume, but with prices and values remaining relatively stable.

With global economic indicators buffeted by increasing commodity prices and political instability, it is not unpredictable that public and business sentiment is uncertain and in some cases pessimistic.

On a positive note, the regional economy unique to the South Coast has some insulation from these factors. There is no overbuilding in the commercial real estate sector, vacancy rates are very low and demand remains relatively strong.

South County office/research and development market

Carpinteria

With a base of only 525,000 square feet, the Carpinteria office/R&D market is the smallest submarket of the greater Santa Barbara area markets.

Carpinteria has established a factor of desirability, as many area employers realize that a large proportion of their employees commute from Ventura County. Being able to exit Highway 101 before the congestion starts is a great advantage to these commuters. As such, Carpinteria continues to be a desirable office/R&D market with the second-quarter vacancy rate decreasing to a five-year low of 2.2 percent.

The average asking lease rate increased substantially, up 16 percent, to a five-year high of $1.78 gross. Pacifica Commercial Realty’s lease of 5,557 square feet at 1180 Eugenia to Divecon Services Inc. represented the largest transaction of the quarter in this market.

Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara office market continued a climb in vacancy rates for the second straight quarter.

In the past five years, office vacancy rates have decreased consistently, with the first quarter of 2008 marking an end to the trend.

Santa Barbara has the largest office/R&D base in South County, with 5.1 million square feet of existing buildings. There is 189,695 square feet available, which equals a 3.7 percent vacancy rate, up from the first-quarter rate of 2.6 percent. This vacancy rate is the envy of many urban/suburban office markets throughout Southern California, where office vacancies have risen dramatically because of the economic slowdown in the region.

Despite the slight increase in the vacancy rate, the average rental rate increased to $2.67 gross during the second quarter, up $0.13 from the first quarter average of $2.54. A large contributing factor to the increase in vacancy and average rental rates in Santa Barbara is the recent availability of multiple office spaces formerly occupied by real estate related companies. There has been significant movement among residential real estate firms, mortgage companies and title companies that have provided more class A type space to the market.

Goleta

The Goleta office/R&D market experienced a continued increase in vacancy rates during the second quarter. Of the 4.27 million-square-foot base, 419,653 square feet is available, equal to a 9.8 percent vacancy rate. This is up from the first-quarter rate of 8 percent.

There was a marked slowdown in deal flow during the second quarter, with only three properties leasing: 7414 Hollister Ave.,120 Cremona Drive and 75 Castilian Drive. These leases totaled 51,580 square feet. The most notable of these was another expansion of Citrix Online’s Goleta operations.

While the vacancy rate is a widely used measure of market conditions, it doesn’t always paint the full picture of what is occurring. Behind the numbers, activity is brewing in this market with several large deals (10,000-plus square feet) being negotiated, and a sizable amount of product being marketed by landlords before the space has been vacated.

Average rental rates during the second quarter dropped 6 cents from the first quarter to $1.82 gross. This number most likely will rise within the next year as more class A space that is being developed is delivered to the market, and recent sublease listings are absorbed.

South County industrial market

Carpinteria

The Carpinteria industrial market’s vacancy rate rose substantially to 7.5 percent during the second quarter, up from 2.4 percent last quarter. This jump is related a large warehouse space of 64,700 square feet becoming vacant because of the failure of a flower importing business, and one other 16,000-square-foot building. However, activity remains strong and the number of available spaces is minimal.

Of the 1.27 million square foot base in this market; 95,139 square feet is available for lease. Evidence of the strong market can be observed by an increase this quarter in the average rental rate, which rose to $1.13 gross. The average price is still lower than 2007 year-end prices; however, that “average” consisted of only two available properties that were being marketed. In the smaller Carpinteria market, a few transactions can have significant statistical effect.

Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara industrial market continued to have vacancy rates of less than 1 percent during the second quarter. Of an approximate 4.8 million-square-foot base, only 43,565 square feet is available for lease. This equates to a 0.9 percent vacancy rate for this sector, up insignificantly from the first quarter rate of 0.7 percent. The average rental rate also increased to $1.56 gross, up 7 percent from first quarter averages of $1.45.

Goleta

The vacancy rate for the Goleta industrial market raised marginally (by less than 1 percent) during the second quarter. It increased to 6.3 percent from the first quarter rate of 6 percent.

Of the approximate 4.2 million-square-foot base, 263,470 square feet is available. Asking rental rates are still maintaining healthy levels, as the average rate increased 4 cents to $1.35 per square foot gross.

Almost half, (46 percent) of the space being marketed for lease are sublease opportunities. The Goleta market doesn’t typically have a large amount of true industrial buildings available. For purposes of the analysis, if more than 50 percent of the building is office space, the building is classified as office or research and development. The largest contributors to the industrial vacancy rate are two buildings. The buildings have been vacant for more than a year, as this type of building does not match the typical needs of Goleta’s high-tech industries.

Mark Mattingly is executive vice president of Pacifica Commercial Realty.