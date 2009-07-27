Man Struck, Killed by Train Near Refugio State Beach

The sheriff's department identifies the victim as 38-year-old Murtaza Kassim Ali of Goleta

A Goleta man was struck and killed by a train Sunday evening as he was crossing the railroad tracks south of Refugio State Beach, authorities said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau on Monday afternoon identified the man as 38-year-old Murtaza Kassim Ali, according to public information officer Drew Sugars.

Investigators say the man and his wife parked their car along Highway 101 about 6 p.m. Witnesses told officials that Ali got out to check on a future campsite, and he didn’t see an approaching Amtrak train. The passenger train blew its warning horn before applying its brakes, but was unable to stop in time, according to Sugars.

Ali was struck and knocked several yards from the point of impact. He died before emergency medical personnel arrived.

The Coroner’s Bureau will conduct toxicology tests as is standard procedure, Sugars said.

Sunday’s incident marked the second time in a week that a pedestrian had been hit by a train. On July 20, a woman was struck near Gaviota; her injuries were not life-threatening.

