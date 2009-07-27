New Board Member Joins Santa Barbara Symphony

Karen Kerns is the newest board member for the Santa Barbara Symphony.

From 1998 to 2008, Kerns was general counsel for Nevins Adams Lewbel Schell, a multifamily real estate investment and management company headquartered in Santa Barbara. Before 1998, she practiced insurance defense and business law.

Kerns taught instrumental music and played all the woodwinds, with an emphasis on bassoon, before attending law school. She has an undergraduate degree in music education from the University of Wyoming and a Juris Doctor from the University of Denver.

She served on the Board of Trustees for the Montecito Union School District from 1998-2002 and serves on the Education Outreach Committee of the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and is on the board of directors for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.