SantaBarbaraSurfer.com Clicks at a Swell Time

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | July 26, 2009 | 5:01 p.m.

To revise a well-worn adage: Those who can, surf. Those who can’t ... look at the pictures.

Thanks to Jon Shafer and Santa Barbara Surfer, Noozhawk readers now have the opportunity to keep up with both. And the timing couldn’t be better, what with surfers and spectators drawn to the monster waves that have been pounding the Southern California coast.

Shafer, a native Santa Barbaran, has been a fixture on the local surf scene — by board and by camera — for most of his 48 years. Introspective by nature as befits the psychotherapist that he is, he found himself drawn to the idea of creating an online community for surfers. When injuries sidelined him in 2006, he seized the opportunity and launched Rincon Surf Blog and then Santa Barbara Surfer as an online forum. Meanwhile, he honed his considerable photography skills, which have been on display on Noozhawk since our own launch in 2007.

The new Santa Barbara Surfer, Version 2.0, is intended to emphasize the best of both worlds, Shafer says, combining solid local content with stunning visual imagery. It’s also designed to bring together and support the local surfing community all in one place. “A resource for all aspects of the surfing culture and experience,” in his words.

As a result of its partnership with Noozhawk, Santa Barbara Surfer’s content will be accessible through Noozhawk, as will Noozhawk’s content on Santa Barbara Surfer. Additionally, Noozhawk will regularly pick up and display Santa Barbara Surfer photos and articles. Noozhawk has had a similar strategic partnership with Blake Dorfman and John Dvorak’s Presidio Sports, an arrangement that both online-only companies have found beneficial.

Advertisers also can benefit, as bundled advertising and sponsorships can be purchased at a discount for all three publications. For more information, contact Chris Donahue at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.616.1270, or Vivien Alexander at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.689.6683.

These collaborative alliances allow Noozhawk — as well as Presidio Sports and Santa Barbara Surfer — to remain focused on the hard news that is our core, while expanding our readers’ content choices through other professionals doing original reporting in other areas. Several exciting, but slightly different, partnerships are in the final stages of development and we think you’ll find them useful, too.

Click here to access Santa Barbara Surfer or e-mail Shafer at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here to access Presidio Sports or e-mail Dorfman at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Dvorak at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

One final note to readers of and contributors to Alohawk, Noozhawk’s original surfing section: We’ve folded in to Santa Barbara Surfer quite a lot of Alohawk’s design and features, and will now be referring Alohawk inquiries and submissions there. To contact Santa Barbara Surfer, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

