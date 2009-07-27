SBCC to Mark 100 Years with Community Celebration

Its centennial kickoff event will include works by the Jazz Group and poet laureate David Starkey

SBCC invites the community to a Centennial Kickoff Celebration marking the college’s 100th anniversary, from noon to 1:15 p.m. Aug. 20 at SBCC’s LaPlaya Stadium.

Superintendent/President Dr. Andreea Serban will make introductory remarks, and professor Joe White will serve as program master of ceremonies.

Two special pieces of work created exclusively for the centennial will be presented for the first time: the SBCC Music Department’s Jazz Group will play “Centennial Fanfare,” and professor David Starkey, Santa Barbara’s poet laureate, will read his Centennial poem.

In a lighthearted turn, White and colleagues will present a humorous look at college and historical highlights since SBCC’s founding. Light refreshments will be served.

SBCC will commemorate its centennial throughout the 2009-10 academic year with ongoing activities and events. Established in 1909, SBCC is one of the oldest community colleges in California.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.