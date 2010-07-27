Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:42 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 

Auto Theft Prevention Event Includes Free VIN Etching

The public is invited to a July 29 presentation at La Cumbre Plaza

By Paul McCaffrey | July 27, 2010 | 7:33 p.m.

The public is invited to an auto theft prevention and awareness presentation from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 29 in the lower parking lot of Macy’s in La Cumbre Plaza.

The event will be hosted by the Santa Barbara Police Department, the California Highway Patrol and the Automobile Club of Southern California, Santa Barbara Branch.

The presentation will include free etching of the vehicle identification number on the vehicle’s windows, provided for free. The window etching is faint, and will not interfere with visibility or the window’s integrity.

Auto theft is the top property crime in America. Having the VIN engraved on each window thwarts professional auto thieves from doing VIN switches or stripping expensive parts at unscrupulous auto body shops, also known as “chop shops.”

The etching process takes 10 to 15 minutes per vehicle. Three vehicles can be etched at the same time.

The top five vehicles reported stolen to the Santa Barbara Police Department are 1) Honda Accord, 2) Toyota Camry, 3) Honda Civic, 4) Ford Explorer and 5) Nissan Sentra.

— Paul McCaffrey is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 