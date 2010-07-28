Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:37 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Bob Samario Confirmed as Santa Barbara Finance Director

Previously the assistant finance director, he has served as director on an interim basis for about a year

By Nina Johnson | July 28, 2010 | 1:05 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to confirm the appointment of Bob Samario as the city’s finance director.

As the finance director, Samario will manage the city’s financial operations and provide guidance to the council. He will oversee the divisions of treasury, accounting, risk management, general services/purchasing, and environmental services.

Previously the assistant finance director, Samario took the helm of the Finance Department on an interim basis beginning Aug. 29, 2009, when Robert Peirson retired from the position. Samario served as the city’s assistant finance director for more than 14 years.

In that role, he coordinated the development of the city’s two-year financial plans and annual budgets and managed the citywide accounting and purchasing operations. He also oversaw solid waste management and recycling programs, which includes coordination with regional agencies and waste haulers.

“Over the past 10 months, Bob did an outstanding job, and I am confident he will lead the Finance Department in an exemplary fashion,” City Administrator Jim Armstrong said.

“I am honored and extremely pleased to be appointed finance director,” Samario said. “It is a significant milestone for me both professionally and personally.”

Before working for the City of Santa Barbara, Samario began his career at Moreland & Associates, managing financial audits and preparing financial reports for California cities. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from California State University at Fullerton and is a certified public accountant.

He is a member of the Government Finance Officers Association and the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers

Samario’s previous position of assistant finance director will not be filled, generating an annual cost savings to the city of $200,000.

— Nina Johnson is the assistant to the city administrator for the City of Santa Barbara.

