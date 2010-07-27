Carpinteria Chamber Board Backs State Parks Initiative

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has voted to support the California State Parks Initiative (Proposition 21), which will be on the November statewide ballot.

Proposition 21 would establish an $18 annual state vehicle license surcharge for noncommercial vehicles and grant free admission to all state parks for the surcharged vehicles.

Paul Wright, the CVCC’s board chairman, said there was only one no vote and one abstention, with the remainder of the board voting yes to support the measure.

He said the board felt the preservation of California’s state parks, particularly State Beach Park in Carpinteria, would guarantee priceless public assets and vital legacies for future generations to use and enjoy and also support a strong local economy.

If approved in November, Proposition 21 would create funding for the state’s 278 parks and provide funding for wildlife conservation at the same time.

Click here for the Yes on 21 for State Parks campaign Web site.

— Paul Wright is chairman of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.