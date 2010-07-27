Forum to Explore Gulf Oil Disaster and Protecting Santa Barbara

The Citizens Planning Association and the Environmental Defense Center will present an informational forum titled “Gulf Oil Disaster: How Can We Protect Santa Barbara’s Future?” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Until April 20 and the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon, Santa Barbara held the unfortunate distinction as the site of the nation’s worst oil drilling disaster. Join the panel discussion to learn about what is really going on in the Gulf, the risks offshore oil poses to Santa Barbara, and what we can do to protect our coastline.

The panel will include Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara; Dr. Ira Leifer, a UCSB Marine Science Institute researcher and deepwater drilling expert; Doug Anthony, deputy director of Santa Barbara County’s Energy Division; and Linda Krop: chief counsel of the Environmental Defense Center and expert in local energy policy.

— LeeAnne French is executive director of the Citizens Planning Association.