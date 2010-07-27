Health Alerts Issued for Arroyo Burro, Leadbetter Beaches
Weekly water testing detects bacteria exceeding standards
By Willie Brummett | July 27, 2010 | 9:45 p.m.
The Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services issued health-status warnings Tuesday for two local beaches after results from weekly testing indicated that bacteria levels in the water exceeded one or more health standards
The affected beaches are Arroyo Burro Beach and Leadbetter Beach.
Contact with the ocean water may increase risk of illness. Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water a minimum of 50 yards away from both sides of creek mouths or storm drains.
Click here or call the ocean hot line at 805.681.4949 for updates.
— Willie Brummett represents Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services.
