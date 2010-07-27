Join Jay Freeman for Live iPhone Jailbreak Chat on GoToWebinar

Make It Work's Jeremy Anticouni to get inside story on Library of Congress ruling, Apple's possible response

Fresh off his Make It Work video premiere discussing how to jailbreak an iPhone, Santa Barbara’s own Jay Freeman will return to Make It Work for a live chat Tuesday afternoon.

Freeman, aka Saurik, developed the Cydia software that allows iPhone owners to customize the device’s themes and icons, install applications and games not available on Apple’s own App Store, and unlock the phone from AT&T’s exclusive network.

Freeman will join Make It Work’s Jeremy Anticouni to discuss Monday’s ruling by the Library of Congress reaffirming its stance that the jailbreaking procedure does not violate copyright law under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. They’ll also discuss Apple’s possible response.

The Make It Work live chat will take place via GoToWebinar and Livestream at 1 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday. Capacity is limited so click here to register for the event.

Make It Work, Santa Barbara’s premiere computer support specialists, had the chance to interview Freeman about his unique development process, the future of jailbreaking, and challenges of working against Apple’s own developers. Watch the interview below, exclusively on Noozhawk:

