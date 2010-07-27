Letter to the Editor: Transforming America, Alinsky-Style

On the eve of his election in 2008, President Barack Obama said, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” Unfortunately, 18 months later, America is in turmoil and there is chaos everywhere.

Our economy is on the skids, the cleanup of the worst oil spill in our history was botched by the Obama administration, and the southern border of the United States is plagued by crime, drug trafficking and illegal immigration. A dictatorial president, corrupt politicians and bad government policies are making matters worse.

Why is there so much turmoil in America today, and is it caused by incompetence and inexperience, or is it orchestrated by politicians with radical views? To find the answers, we must look at the background of President Obama.

For starters, Obama has been surrounded by radical people his entire life. The radical he most admired, followed, imitated, and taught and trained others to follow was Saul Alinsky, who was a community organizer and wrote Rules for Radicals. A Marxist, Alinsky spent his entire life organizing a revolution in America. He regarded the institutions in America as oppressive and unjust. As a result, his goal was to destroy America’s political, economic and moral institutions, and set up a new Utopian society, where everything is controlled so it is perfect and equal. This huge task is a fantasy and when tried before has never worked.

In order to achieve his revolution (change), Alinsky realized that he had to amass power by organizing groups of people (his army) to carry out his bidding. Today, unlike any other president in our history, Obama is building a personal army of supporters. They include ACORN, SEIU, the Black Panthers, the NAACP, Hispanic Activists, militant church leaders and other radical groups. Like Alinsky, Obama is promoting Marxism, centralized government control of our lives, redistribution of wealth (take from the rich and middle class) and social justice, which can be seen in the “black liberation” theology taught in Rev. Wright’s church.

What methods did Alinsky use in his war against America? His main principle was “the end justifies the means,” and his main “military” tactic was deception. He believed you must do whatever it takes to get what you want. Alinsky encouraged his followers to be Machiavellian — deceitful, conniving and ruthless. He taught that to win over America, a Marxist would have to present himself as a moderate, work within the system, carefully not reveal his final goals, make changes gradually and to meet the needs of the people in his army.

Today, Obama, who claimed to be a moderate, is pushing Marxist-like policies, using a progressive congress to force unwanted laws on American citizens, and giving more power and money to unions, radical groups and friends. In recent months, Alinsky-like activists have infiltrated the churches, the Hispanic community, the EPA and other agencies. The victim in all of this: hardworking Americans.

Alinsky had specific tactics he used to get what he wanted. He believed in creating chaos by using slander, physical violence, threats and fraud. Today, we see Obama creating chaos by not dealing with disasters, inciting racism when dealing with the Arizona immigration law, slandering people who disagree with his policies, (Tea Parties, Fox News and conservatives) and blocking efforts to clean up the oil spill.

We must understand that Obama, like Alinsky, believes “it is not the issue (event), but the revolution (change) that is important, and he must use occasions (disasters) to accumulate power for the revolution.”

America, we are at a tipping point. Do you want liberty or tyranny? Do you want individual freedoms, a capitalistic economy and the Bill of Rights, or government control of your lives and a Third World, Marxist-like society? It is time to get informed, engaged and fight back against this Alinsky-style tyranny.

In November, vote out all corrupt, power-hungry, radical politicians. Our survival as a free nation will depend on it.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria