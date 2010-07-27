Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:43 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Transforming America, Alinsky-Style

By Diana Thorn | July 27, 2010 | 7:25 p.m.

On the eve of his election in 2008, President Barack Obama said, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” Unfortunately, 18 months later, America is in turmoil and there is chaos everywhere.

Our economy is on the skids, the cleanup of the worst oil spill in our history was botched by the Obama administration, and the southern border of the United States is plagued by crime, drug trafficking and illegal immigration. A dictatorial president, corrupt politicians and bad government policies are making matters worse.

Why is there so much turmoil in America today, and is it caused by incompetence and inexperience, or is it orchestrated by politicians with radical views? To find the answers, we must look at the background of President Obama.

For starters, Obama has been surrounded by radical people his entire life. The radical he most admired, followed, imitated, and taught and trained others to follow was Saul Alinsky, who was a community organizer and wrote Rules for Radicals. A Marxist, Alinsky spent his entire life organizing a revolution in America. He regarded the institutions in America as oppressive and unjust. As a result, his goal was to destroy America’s political, economic and moral institutions, and set up a new Utopian society, where everything is controlled so it is perfect and equal. This huge task is a fantasy and when tried before has never worked.

In order to achieve his revolution (change), Alinsky realized that he had to amass power by organizing groups of people (his army) to carry out his bidding. Today, unlike any other president in our history, Obama is building a personal army of supporters. They include ACORN, SEIU, the Black Panthers, the NAACP, Hispanic Activists, militant church leaders and other radical groups. Like Alinsky, Obama is promoting Marxism, centralized government control of our lives, redistribution of wealth (take from the rich and middle class) and social justice, which can be seen in the “black liberation” theology taught in Rev. Wright’s church.

What methods did Alinsky use in his war against America? His main principle was “the end justifies the means,” and his main “military” tactic was deception. He believed you must do whatever it takes to get what you want. Alinsky encouraged his followers to be Machiavellian — deceitful, conniving and ruthless. He taught that to win over America, a Marxist would have to present himself as a moderate, work within the system, carefully not reveal his final goals, make changes gradually and to meet the needs of the people in his army.

Today, Obama, who claimed to be a moderate, is pushing Marxist-like policies, using a progressive congress to force unwanted laws on American citizens, and giving more power and money to unions, radical groups and friends. In recent months, Alinsky-like activists have infiltrated the churches, the Hispanic community, the EPA and other agencies. The victim in all of this: hardworking Americans.

Alinsky had specific tactics he used to get what he wanted. He believed in creating chaos by using slander, physical violence, threats and fraud. Today, we see Obama creating chaos by not dealing with disasters, inciting racism when dealing with the Arizona immigration law, slandering people who disagree with his policies, (Tea Parties, Fox News and conservatives) and blocking efforts to clean up the oil spill.

We must understand that Obama, like Alinsky, believes “it is not the issue (event), but the revolution (change) that is important, and he must use occasions (disasters) to accumulate power for the revolution.”

America, we are at a tipping point. Do you want liberty or tyranny? Do you want individual freedoms, a capitalistic economy and the Bill of Rights, or government control of your lives and a Third World, Marxist-like society? It is time to get informed, engaged and fight back against this Alinsky-style tyranny.

In November, vote out all corrupt, power-hungry, radical politicians. Our survival as a free nation will depend on it.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 