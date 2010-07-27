Radius Group’s Paul Gamberdella Promoted to Senior Vice President

He has more than 10 years of experience in commercial real estate sales and leases

Radius Group Commercial Real Estate Inc. has announced that Paul Gamberdella has been promoted to senior vice president.

Gamberdella joined Radius Group in 2006. Previously, he was a vice president with CB Richard Ellis Santa Barbara.

During the past 11 years, Gamberdella has been involved in commercial real estate sales and lease transactions valued at more than $552 million in total consideration.

As a specialist in office, R&D, industrial and retail properties, he has represented property owners and tenants in many of the largest commercial real estate deals on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

Gamberdella’s client list includes The Towbes Group, UCSB, Investec, DuPont Corp., CKE, NuSil Technology, Veeco Instruments, Allergan, Federal Express, Toyon Research, The Salvation Army and Samy’s Camera.

In 2007, Gamberdella received the Pacific Coast Business Times’ “40 under 40” award and was recognized in 2009 in its “Who’s Who in Commercial Real Estate.”